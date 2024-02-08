COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Research on a Budget Strategies for Cost-Effective Data Collection

Report Ocean has published a new report on the COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+ pages.

The global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market held a market value of USD 6,696.41 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 13,971.38 million by the year 2030. The market is likely to register a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period. In addition to that, the market volume is estimated to account for 88.45 million units in 2021, with a growth rate of 6.18% over the anticipated period.

With ever-increasing burden of diseases, coupled with the pandemic outbreak, the demand for asthma and COPD monitoring and diagnostic devices has been tremendously rising. Moreover, the exposure to environment pollution is also a factor boosting the demand. Furthermore, the portability of the drug delivery devices and the technological advancements drive the growth of the industry.

On the other hand, the strict regulatory framework hinders the growth of the industry. In addition to that, the high cost of the device is another factor hampering the preference rate of the COPD and asthma monitoring and diagnostic devices. Moreover, the product recalls also hinder the growth rate of the industry. For instance, in August 2022, Philips expanded an earlier announced recall of respiratory machines toa total of 1,700 devices globally owing toa possible contamination of a plastic component with a non-compatible material.

Growth Influencers:

Portability of the Drug Delivery Devices

The prominent players in the market are focusing on developing drug delivery devices that are portable, disposable, and provides other benefits. For instance, in September 2021, BreatheSuite received FDA 510 (k) clearance for its BreatheSuite metered-dose inhaler (MDI) V1 device. BreatheSuite designed the device to turn existing MDIs into smart inhalers by automatically monitoring and offering feedback on inhaler adherence and technique for people with asthma and COPD. It constitutes a disposable, battery-powered, portable MDI add-on and a mobile application based on behaviour change strategies. Thus, such new releases boost the growth rate of the market.

Increase in population of active smokers

The rise in active smoker population drives the growth rate of the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices industry. For instance, cigarette smoking prevails as the leading cause of preventable disease, and death in the United States, and the Office on Smoking and Health, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion mentions that it accounts for more than 480,000 deaths every year. Thus, such high statistics boost the demand in the market.

Segments Overview:

The global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market is segmented into product type, indication, and end user.

By Product Type,

Diagnostic Devices

o Spirometers

o Electrocardiograms

o FeNO Test analyzer

o Arterial blood gas analyzer (ABG)

o Polysomnography devices

o Peak flow meters

o Others

Monitoring Devices

o Pulse oximeters

o Capnographs

o Asthma monitors

o Portable tabletop pulse oximeter

o Wearable devices

o Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR)

o Others

Consumables & Accessories

o Masks

o Spirometry accessories

o Polysomnography accessories

o Peak flow meter accessories

o Pulse oximeter sensors

o Capnography accessories

o Gas analyzer accessories

o Others

The diagnostic devices segment held the major share of more than 60% in 2021.

By Indication,

Asthma

COPD

The COPD segment held the largest growth of 6.29% in 2021 owing to the increasing usage of diagnostic devices for COPD disease.

By End User,

Hospitals and clinics

Home care settings

Others

The hospitals and clinics segment held the highest market share of more than 60% in 2021, with the highest growth rate of 8.76%.

Regional Overview

By region, the global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The North American market for COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices held the largest market share of more than 25% in 2020. The regional market held a revenue of USD 6,696.4 million. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific industry for COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices grew at the fastest growth rate of 9.14% over the anticipated period.

The Middle Eastern and African market for COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices is also growing at a substantial rate due to the increasing strategic alliances.

Competitive Landscape

The chief companies operating in the global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market include Vyaire Medical, Smiths Medical, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Invacare Corporation, Becton Dickinson & Company, and Getinge AB, among many others. the top ten players hold around 65% of the overall market share. The key market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers and expansions to sustain in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Philips Engineering Solutions, and a Dutch company, Gilbert Technologies, announced their work to turn their proprietary soft mist technology into a first-of-a-kind medical inhaler device, which has the potential to improve treatment effectiveness for patients and reduce medical costs.

