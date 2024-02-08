Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market Psychology of Consumer Behavior Understanding the Factors that Drive Purchasing Decisions

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+ pages.

The Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market held a market value of USD 2,073.9 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 4,298.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.4% over the projected period. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is one of the most common types of pulmonary fibrosis, which causes scarring or fibrosis in the lungs. This makes it difficult for a person to breath. Growing geriatric population, increase in smokers population, and favourable support through funding for the pulmonary fibrosis research is anticipated to boost the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high treatment cost are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS248

Growth Influencers:

Growing geriatric population

Geriatric population is more likely to suffer from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which is likely to boost the market growth. According to the WHO, the geriatric population is expected to nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Also, according to Medscape, as of July 2021, approximately two third of IPF patients are above the age of 60 years. It also stated that in the U.S., the incidence rate of IPF in people aged 18 to 34 years is around 0.4-1.2 cases per 100,000 people and in people aged 75 years or older is ranged between 27.1-76.4 cases per 100,000 people. Therefore, growing geriatric population is expected to fuel the market growth over the projected period.

Increase in smokers population

According to BioNews, Inc., as of October 2021, current smokers are at higher risk of IPF as compared to former smokers. The exact cause of IPF is unknown, however smoking cigarettes is most probably the most well-established risk factor for IPF. The source also stated that, at the end of 2016, in a study, 27.2% of IPF patients were current smokers, 23.2% were former smokers, and 49.6% were never-smokers. Therefore, the growing smokers population is expected to boost the market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS248

Segments Overview:

The Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is segmented based on therapy.

By Therapy,

Esbriet (Pirfenidone)

Ofev (Nintedanib)

Tipelukast

Pamrevlumab

KD025

PRM 151

GKT831

Other IPF Therapy

The Esbriet (Pirfenidone) segment is expected to account for the highest share of 30% in the U.S. market in 2021. This is because it has received the label of conditional recommendation for IPF treatment. The tipelukast segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the UK market, owing to the growing number of players involved in the development of tipelukast.

Regional Overview Based on region, the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is divided into the U.S., EU5, and Japan.

The U.S. is estimated to account for the largest market share of over 60% in 2021 owing to the growing research activities for IPF and presence of a significant infrastructure for the development of innovative therapies.

EU5 is further divided into the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. The UK is expected to hold an opportunity of USD 232.2 million during 2021 to 2030. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the country.

The prevalent population of IPF is usually based on the severity, gender, and age. In Japan, the prevalent population was 18.849. Similarly, in the U.S., the prevalent population of IPF, based on severity was 74,230 in 2021 and 1,27,397 in 2030 based on radiological markers of disease severity and 43,973 in 2021, based on the composite measures of disease severity.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS248

Competitive Landscape

Currently marketed products include Esbriet (Pirfenidone) by Genentech, Inc. and Ofev by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG. In March 2020, Esbriet received U.S. FDAs Breakthrough Therapy Designation for adults suffering from unclassifiable interstitial lung disease. Similarly, in March 2020, Ofev by Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH received U.S. FDA approval for use as a first treatment for people suffering from chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs). Also, in October 2021, Ofev was recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for the treatment of adult patients suffering from chronic fibrosis ILD with a progressive phenotype, PF-ILD.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Continue……..

The Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Current Treatment Practices: ATS//ERS/JRS/ALAT Clinical Practice Guideline: Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (An Update of 2011 Clinical Practice Guideline)

Organizations contributing towards IPF: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), National Organization for Rare Disorder, Second Wind Lung Transplant Association, Inc., Other Organizations

Case Reports: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: A Case Discussion in the US, Occurrence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis during immunosuppressive treatment: A Case Report of Europe, Nintedanib prevented fibrosis progression and lung cancer growth in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis A Japanese Case Report

Marketed Products- Esbriet (Pirfenidone): Genentech, Inc. (Drug Description, Regulatory Milestones, Advantages & Disadvantages, Safety and Efficacy, Side Effects of Esbriet, Product Profile); Ofev: Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH and Co. Kg

Emerging Therapies: Tipelukast: MediciNova (Drug Description, Clinical Development, Clinical Trial Information, Primary Outcomes, Secondary Outcomes, Product Profile, Pamrevlumab: FibroGen, KD025: Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Promedior: PRM-151); GKT831: Genkyotex

Other Promising Candidates: CC-90001: Celgene Corporation, LT-1001: Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical, LT-1002: ChongKun DangPharmaceutical, BG00011: BiogenInc, PBI4050: ProMetic LifeSciences, TD139: Galecto Biotech, VAY736: Novartis

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS248

The Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market during the assessment period

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market

What are the unmet needs in IPF Market

Key Metrics Explored in Report Ocean Research Service:

Market Size: Quantifying the total value or volume of the market to provide a comprehensive understanding of its scale and potential.

Market Growth Rate: Measuring the rate at which the market is growing over specific periods to assess attractiveness and potential for investment.

Market Share: Analyzing the portion or percentage of the market captured by specific companies or products, providing insights into competitive positions.

Customer Satisfaction: Assessing levels of satisfaction or dissatisfaction among customers with a focus on products, services, or brands. This aids in gauging customer loyalty and identifying areas for improvement.

Pricing Analysis: Examining pricing strategies, including average prices, price differentials, and price elasticity, to understand market dynamics.

Market Segmentation: Dividing the market into distinct segments based on demographics, geography, behavior, or psychographics to understand varying needs and preferences.

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): Calculating the cost of acquiring a new customer to evaluate the efficiency of marketing and sales efforts.

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV): Measuring the total value a customer generates over their entire relationship with a company to assess long-term profitability.

Return on Investment (ROI): Evaluating the profitability and effectiveness of investments or marketing campaigns by measuring returns relative to costs.

Competitive Analysis: Assessing the performance and strategies of competitors, including market share, revenue growth, product portfolio, and customer satisfaction.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Utilizing specific metrics to measure business or organizational performance, such as sales growth, market penetration, customer retention rate, and profitability.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS248

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com