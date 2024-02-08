UK Medical Compression Garments Market Maximizing the ROI of Market Research Strategies for Data-Driven Decision Making | Medi GmbH and Co. Kg, Smith and Nephew Plc

Report Ocean has published a new report on the UK Medical Compression Garments Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+ pages.

The UK medical compression garments market held a market value of USD 150.27 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 238.66 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market volume is accounted to grow at the rate of 4.6% over the anticipated period.

The rising sports activities and the increasing inclination of people to engage in sports create substantial demand for supportive garments and medical compression garments. Moreover, the rising incidence of sports accidents and injuries fuel the demand for medical compression garments over the historic period.

The increasing number of wounds intricates the demand for compression garments in the country. For instance, according to Wounds UK, during the period 2012-13 to 2017-18, a 71% increase in the annual prevalence of wounds from 2.2 million to 3.8 million, with the largest increase related to acute wound types (80%) was observed. Thus, this boosts the market growth for medical compression garments in the UK.

On the other hand, the concern regarding skin issues, breakouts, allergies, is a restrictive factor for medical compression garments market. In addition to that, body fitting issues post usage is also hindering the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Rise in sports activities in U.K.

The rise in sports activities aid the increased demand for medical compression and support garments. According to a survey done by Strava, the UK came out on top as the worlds most active nation, with an increase of 82% in outdoor activity, compared to a 45% increase in Germany and a 28% increase in the US in the year 2020. In the UK, 17% of the adult population is on the platform, and in total there are more than nine million UK athletes on Strava. Thus, such statistics create high demand for medical compression garments in the country.

Advancements in compression fabrication technology

The technological advancements aid the growth rate of the market by increasing demand. For instance, in July 2020, the Compression Closet, a virtual compression closet for lymphedema therapists, expanded with new products to its inventory. These products included Sigvaris CompreShort Capri, which is supportive to mild compression for truncal or abdominal Edema. The CompreShort Capri is made with a soft, breathable fabric that reduces moisture containment. Thus, the rising availability of many such advanced products aid the growth of the market.

Segments Overview:

The UK medical compression garments market is segmented into product, class, application, and end user.

By Product,

Upper Compression Garments

Lower Compression Garments

Anti-embolism Stockings

Others

The upper compression garments segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021, whereas the lower compression garments is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 6% over the anticipated period.

By Class,

Class 1 (14-17 mmHg)

Class 2 (18-24 mmHg)

Class 3 (25-35 mmHg)

The class 1 segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 35 million during 2022 to 2030.

By Application,

Varicose Vein

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Wound Care

Burns

Oncology

Others

The varicose vein segment is likely to hold the highest growth rate of 6.1% owing to the rising incidence and prevalence rates of this disorder. Daviess review from 2019 states that the trends of varicose vein case rates of 51.9 cases per 1,000 women and 39.4 cases per 1,000 men. Moreover, globally, the incidence of varicose veins varies between 10% and 60%.

In addition to that, the deep vein thrombosis segment is projected to cross USD 50 million market value by 2023.

By End User,

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

The hospitals segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021.

Country Overview

The UK industry for medical compression garments is increasing at a steady rate owing to the rising chronic wound diseases, varicose veins incidence rates, as well as the rising sports injuries in the country. For instance, according to the statistics published by the Children’s Burns Trust, a registered charity in England and Wales, on an average, 110 children per day are seen in emergency departments with burn injuries. Moreover, the average cost to the NHS for a major burn is 1,68,155 pounds (USD 1,98,973.61). Thus, such high statistics push the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the UK medical compression garments market include Bio Compression Systems, 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Eurosurgical, Essity AB, Judd Medical, LIPOELASTIC, Juzo, Medasun Medical, Sigvaris (Switzerland), Medi GmbH and Co. Kg, Smith and Nephew Plc., among others.

The major four players in the market hold more than 35% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Essity acquired ABIGO Medical, a Swedish medical solutions company operating in wound care.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Continue……..

