ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market Future of Market Size Emerging Technologies and their Impact on Business Growth

Report Ocean has published a new report on the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+ pages.

The ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices market held a market value of USD 626.4 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 945.7 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027. Around 99,948 thousand units of interventional radiology devices were estimated to be sold in 2021 in the ASEAN region.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS256

Interventional radiology devices are used to perform various minimally-invasive procedures using medical imaging guidance, such as computed tomography, x-ray fluoroscopy, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the surging prevalence of chronic diseases and growing adoption of interventional radiology devices. Furthermore, use of radiology devices for cancer treatment along with the technological advancements with respect to interventional radiology devices are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, risk of high radiation exposure is estimated to act as a barrier for the market growth. Furthermore, stringent government regulations also hamper the market growth. The Indonesian Radiation Oncology Society and the South-East Asian Society of Interventional Radiology (SEASIR), are amongst the various regulatory bodies functioning in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Surging prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is leading to the demand for better diagnosis alternatives, which is boosting the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), as of January 2022, around 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. suffer from a chronic disease. These chronic diseases include heart diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, stroke, Alzheimer?s disease, diabetes, and chronic kidney diseases, among others. Therefore, surging prevalence of chronic diseases, hence fueling the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices market is segmented into type, procedure, and applications.

By Type,

? Catheters

? Stents

? Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

? Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

? Angioplasty Balloons

? Thrombectomy Systems

? Embolization Devices

? Biopsy Needles

? Accessories

? Other Interventional Radiology Products

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS256

The stents segment is expected to account for the highest market share of more than 25% owing to the high usage of stents in various surgeries. The angioplasty balloons segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 8.7% over the projected period owing to various technology advancements.

By Procedure,

? Angioplasty

? Angiography

? Embolization

? Thrombolysis

? Biopsy & Drainage

? Vertebroplasty

? Nephrostomy

? Other Procedures

The angioplasty segment is expected to hold market share of over 25% in 2021 owing to the rising adoption of angioplasty surgeries. The angiography segment is estimated to surpass a revenue of around USD 100 million by 2023 owing to the high procedure number.

By Applications,

? Cardiology

? Urology & Nephrology

? Oncology

? Gastroenterology

? Neurology

? Orthopedics

? Other Applications

The orthopedics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence rate of orthopedic disorders, including musculoskeletal conditions. According to the World Health Organization, as of February 2021, around 1.71 billion people suffer from musculoskeletal conditions globally. The cardiology segment is estimated to surpass a revenue of USD 250 million by 2024, owing to the rising demand for stents during the treatment of various cardiology disorders. The oncology segment is anticipated to account for a USD 47.6 million worth opportunity during 2021 to 2027 owing to the growing demand for better diagnosis and treatment techniques for cancer.

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS256

Country Overview

By country, the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices market is divided into Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Rest of ASEAN.

Indonesia is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 30% in 2021 owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the country. On the other hand, Vietnam is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.4% during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption technologically advanced products in the country for management of various chronic diseases.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices market include Abbott, Alvimedica, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Cardionovum GmbH, Comed B.V., ENDOCOR GmbH, Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Palex Medical, Penumbra, Inc., Rontis, SCITECH, SMT Medinol Ltd., Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Medical Corporation, and other such players. The cumulative market share of the five major players is over 50%.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, Medtronic acquired Affera, Inc., a privately held medical technology company. The company designs and manufactures cardiac mapping & navigation systems and catheter-based cardiac ablation technologies. The acquisition expanded Medtronic?s product portfolio.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Continue……..

The ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Regulatory Landscape: Indonesian Radiation Oncology Society, South-East Asian Society of Interventional Radiology (SEASIR)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS256

The ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices market report answers questions such as:

? What is the market size and forecast of the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market?

? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market during the assessment period?

? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market?

? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market?

? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market?

? What is the market share of the leading players in the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market?

? What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the ASEAN Interventional Radiology Devices Market?

Key Metrics Explored in Report Ocean Research Service:

Market Size: Quantifying the total value or volume of the market to provide a comprehensive understanding of its scale and potential.

Market Growth Rate: Measuring the rate at which the market is growing over specific periods to assess attractiveness and potential for investment.

Market Share: Analyzing the portion or percentage of the market captured by specific companies or products, providing insights into competitive positions.

Customer Satisfaction: Assessing levels of satisfaction or dissatisfaction among customers with a focus on products, services, or brands. This aids in gauging customer loyalty and identifying areas for improvement.

Pricing Analysis: Examining pricing strategies, including average prices, price differentials, and price elasticity, to understand market dynamics.

Market Segmentation: Dividing the market into distinct segments based on demographics, geography, behavior, or psychographics to understand varying needs and preferences.

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): Calculating the cost of acquiring a new customer to evaluate the efficiency of marketing and sales efforts.

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV): Measuring the total value a customer generates over their entire relationship with a company to assess long-term profitability.

Return on Investment (ROI): Evaluating the profitability and effectiveness of investments or marketing campaigns by measuring returns relative to costs.

Competitive Analysis: Assessing the performance and strategies of competitors, including market share, revenue growth, product portfolio, and customer satisfaction.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Utilizing specific metrics to measure business or organizational performance, such as sales growth, market penetration, customer retention rate, and profitability.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS256

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Digital patient monitoring equipment market

Medical contract research organisationsMarkets

Orthopaedic splintsMarkets

Military wearable medical devicesMarkets

Automated and closed cell therapy processing systemsMarkets

Medical simulation markets

Hyperspectral imaging systemsMarkets

Corporate wellness markets