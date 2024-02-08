Alexa
Photo of the Day: New Taipei police precinct pampers lost cat

Cat gets love and affection after being brought to police precinct

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/08 12:17
Lost cat gets loving care. (Haishan Police Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cat ran away from a home in New Taipei’s Banqiao District and was brought by someone to a police precinct on Wednesday evening (Feb. 7).

The individual who brought the cat to the police precinct said it was found on their balcony on Banqiao’s Mingchuan Street. The cat was suspected of leaving its home through a window and becoming lost, per CTS.

Police take turns cuddling lost cat. (Haishan Police Precinct photo)

Police fed it canned food and took turns petting and posing with the affectionate feline. At one point, the cat sat at the volunteer window, attracting more attention.

Police posted photos to the precinct's Facebook page, describing them simply as “male cat, affectionate, no accessories, very heavy." The social media post aroused much attention, with more than 20 people offering to adopt the lost cat.

A police officer feeding the lost cat. (Haishan Police Precinct photo)

The cat was later turned over to the Banqiao District Animal Shelter, where workers said the probability of lost cats being returned to owners is usually quite low.

Fortunately, after scanning the cat, a microchip was found to be implanted. The owner was later notified, and an arrangement was made for the cat to return home on Thursday (Feb. 8).
