Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 7) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 8).

In response, Taiwan sent naval ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time or entered the country’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during that time.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked 61 Chinese military aircraft and 34 naval ships. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”