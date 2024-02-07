Over 1 million passengers expected on Taiwan trains on 3rd day of Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's trains are expected to reach a peak single-day ridership of over 1 million passengers on Feb. 12, the third day of the Lunar New Year.

Holiday ridership on Taiwan Railway Corporation (TRC) and Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) trains is expected to peak on Feb. 12, reported CNA. The TRC estimates that day the number of passengers will reach 817,000, while the THSR anticipates ridership will hit 313,000 for a single-day total of 1,130,000 riders.

During a press briefing on Wednesday (Feb. 7), TRC General Manager Feng Hui-sheng (馮輝昇) said the 10-day Lunar New Year transportation period runs from Feb. 6-15. He added that for the holiday surge, TRC has added 256 trains, increasing transportation capacity by 6.5% compared to regular days.

Andy Lu (陸衛東), operational senior vice president of Taiwan High-Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC), said that Feb. 6-15 is also the busiest period for high-speed rail. Therefore, Lu said there would be 461 extra trains, increasing transportation capacity by 29% over ordinary days.

Head of the Directorate General of Highways Chen Wen-juei (陳文瑞) said that during the Lunar New Year, information on provincial highways can be accessed through the bureau's website and app. The westbound long-distance freeway buses can provide 180,000 seats per day, and eastbound buses can offer 43,000 seats per day. As of press time, there are still many available seats, said Chen.