Taiwan News wishes you a happy and prosperous Year of the Dragon

Dear Readers,

Looking back on 2023, generative AI filled us with wonder and became accessible to everyone. In Taiwan, the country completed its presidential and legislative elections, which drew positive global attention given its dominance over global semiconductor productions and geopolitical uncertainty.

This week, like other Asian countries, Taiwan is celebrating Lunar New Year, which begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar. Saturday (Feb. 10) will be the first day of the Year of the Dragon, a creature traditionally associated with power, nobility, and success.

Taiwan News wishes you a happy holiday and a prosperous year ahead. Thank you for following us over the 12 months. Please continue to visit our website, Facebook, and Twitter to stay up to date on the latest news and events.