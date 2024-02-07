United Arab Emirates Edible Meat Market 2024 Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2032

The recent “United Arab Emirates Edible Meat Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the "United Arab Emirates Edible Meat Market" conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It provides predictions for the market sector's growth between 2024 and 2032.

United Arab Emirates Edible Meat Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

United Arab Emirates Edible Meat Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Features

Strong economic growth leading to higher protein consumption, a growing number of domestic as well as expat population, combined with the rising preference for red meat (both sheep and bovine meat) are some of the factors driving the meat market in the country.

Also, there is an increase in the number of restaurants, fast food chains, hotels, and resorts, which, in turn, increases the demand for edible meat in the country.

Some of the other key factors responsible for the market's growth in the country are the availability of many product and brand options depending upon nutritive quality, pricing, and product availability of these edible meat products.

Key Companies Covered in the United Arab Emirates Edible Meat Market Research are Najmat Taiba Food item LLC, Al Kabeer Gathering ME, Al Islami Food, Jewel Meat Handling LLC, JBS, and BRF SA, and among other key market players.

Key Market Patterns

All around Infiltrated Conveyance Organization

The evolving retail industry in the United Arab Emirates is marked by the emergence of many stores in the hypermarket/supermarket and specialty formats. Comfort and convenience are increasingly becoming important to customers due to their busy lifestyles and work schedules. Generally, poultry companies in the United Arab Emirates are well managed and established with knowledgeable representatives. Large domestic producers are capable of distributing products directly to retailers; otherwise, they have their own retail outlets. In recent years, online spending by consumers has risen significantly. The learning experience for the sales of various edible meat through the online channel has forced online retailers to improve purchase processes in terms of security and reliability, which, in turn, has propelled the demand for these products. For example, Humdinger, Kibsons, and MEAT ONE are some of the key players with a significant presence. Thus, most retailers are adopting online retail strategies to reduce costs and increase their margins, which will help the market during the forecast period.

Poultry Holds a Critical Piece of the pie

The poultry sector in the United Arab Emirates continues to grow at a significant rate, though imports are still making up the main part of the poultry market demand there, according to the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service. The poultry market sector in the United Arab Emirates continues to face serious challenges with diseases being the biggest issue. Avian Influenza, a scandal on Brazilian meat and new halal certification requirements have introduced various barriers for the poultry companies in the United Arab Emirates. However, Emiratis prefer chicken, particularly Brazilian chicken, as it is seen as a quality product, competitively priced, and has low water content.

Cutthroat Scene

The edible meat market in the United Arab Emirates is competitive, as it involves various local and global players. Government support has enabled producers to improve production technology and to compete with international food suppliers in terms of costs and quality. Some of the key players in the market are Najmat Taiba Foodstuff LLC, Al Kabeer Group ME, Al Islami Food, Diamond Meat Processing LLC, JBS, and BRF SA, among others.

