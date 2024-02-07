Taiwan Mobile surpasses renewable energy target of 30%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Telecom company Taiwan Mobile surpassed its original target of hitting 30% renewable usage at its Internet data centers (IDC) in 2023, six years ahead of schedule, per CNA.

According to the company's press release, it reduced its carbon emissions by 24,930 metric tons in 2023, equivalent to the carbon absorption of 65 Da’an Forest Parks in Taipei. The installed capacity for green energy supply reached 30.7 megawatts (MW), with a green energy deployment capacity of 0.32 MW, it said.

The telecom company added that over 90% of its overall electricity consumption comes from base stations and data centers, with base stations contributing the most to carbon emissions.

To effectively reduce energy consumption, Taiwan Mobile utilized AI and big data analysis to monitor and analyze energy-consuming equipment, the company said. By introducing Nokia’s liquid-cooled base station equipment, a potential reduction of up to 47% in equipment power consumption and a 14 Celsius decrease in equipment temperature, it added.

Taiwan Mobile Chair Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) emphasized the urgent need to adopt new forms of clean energy to address the serious challenges of climate change and the global shortage of green energy.

Tsai said through the sponsorship of the “Net Zero Technology Research and Development Cooperation” project with Fubon Financial Holding, Taiwan Mobile has initiated small-scale commercialization of decarbonized hydrogen technology.

This technology breaks down methane in natural gas into hydrogen gas while producing solid carbon with high economic value. This can be widely applied in industries such as rubber products, coatings, batteries, and plastics, creating a new circular economy model, he added.

Tsai said he hoped to accelerate large-scale commercialization of decarbonized hydrogen in the future.