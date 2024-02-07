Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

President visits Army units in northern Taiwan ahead of Lunar New Year

Tsai Ing-wen grateful for service members' dedication to national security

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/07 16:39
President Tsai Ing-wen visits Army brigades in northern Taiwan. (Military News Agency photo)

President Tsai Ing-wen visits Army brigades in northern Taiwan. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited Army brigades in Hsinchu on Tuesday (Feb. 6) to boost morale amongst troops ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Tsai observed close combat training, grenade throwing drills, and other exercises to better understand combat readiness, per Military News Agency. While visiting the 206th Brigade, she checked on the living environment and training conditions of the first batch of one-year conscripts.

She also requested the Ministry of National Defense to implement various training programs and conduct rolling reviews to ensure the quality and effectiveness of training.

The president said that on the eve of the Lunar New Year, she especially came to Taiwan’s Third Combat Zone to thank the service members for their efforts and dedication to national security. She pointed out that to continue strengthening national defense, the one-year compulsory military service has been reinstated beginning this year.

Tsai also encouraged everyone to continue enhancing their knowledge and skills, making their military careers more fulfilling.

The Army’s Taitung Area Command recently conducted a joint exercise that simulated a Chinese attack and consisted of target protection and anti-infiltration drills. Various vehicles such as M60A3 tanks, CM-22 self-propelled artillery vehicles, and CM-21 armored vehicles were deployed, along with snipers.
Taiwan Army
Taiwan military
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan defense
Lunar New Year
military training

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taiwan Lottery Year of Dragon scratch cards to pay out NT$19.9 billion
New Taiwan Lottery Year of Dragon scratch cards to pay out NT$19.9 billion
2024/02/07 11:20
Snow possible in north Taiwan mountains on Lunar New Year's Day
Snow possible in north Taiwan mountains on Lunar New Year's Day
2024/02/06 18:02
Visitors to Taiwan cautioned against meat imports during Lunar New Year
Visitors to Taiwan cautioned against meat imports during Lunar New Year
2024/02/06 17:46
Taiwan inflation drops below 2% for January
Taiwan inflation drops below 2% for January
2024/02/06 17:42
Legislative deputy speaker urges President Tsai to visit Taiwan's Taiping Island
Legislative deputy speaker urges President Tsai to visit Taiwan's Taiping Island
2024/02/06 15:30