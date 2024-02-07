President visits Army units in northern Taiwan ahead of Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited Army brigades in Hsinchu on Tuesday (Feb. 6) to boost morale amongst troops ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Tsai observed close combat training, grenade throwing drills, and other exercises to better understand combat readiness, per Military News Agency. While visiting the 206th Brigade, she checked on the living environment and training conditions of the first batch of one-year conscripts.

She also requested the Ministry of National Defense to implement various training programs and conduct rolling reviews to ensure the quality and effectiveness of training.

The president said that on the eve of the Lunar New Year, she especially came to Taiwan’s Third Combat Zone to thank the service members for their efforts and dedication to national security. She pointed out that to continue strengthening national defense, the one-year compulsory military service has been reinstated beginning this year.

Tsai also encouraged everyone to continue enhancing their knowledge and skills, making their military careers more fulfilling.

The Army’s Taitung Area Command recently conducted a joint exercise that simulated a Chinese attack and consisted of target protection and anti-infiltration drills. Various vehicles such as M60A3 tanks, CM-22 self-propelled artillery vehicles, and CM-21 armored vehicles were deployed, along with snipers.