Taiwan National Museum of History completes 5 years of renovations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Museum of History in Taipei City marks the end of five years of renovation work with calligraphy and architecture shows, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 7).

The museum was launched in the mid-1950s, but has been closed since July 2018. Culture Minister Shih Che (史哲) attended a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the relaunch, with the public allowed inside from Feb. 21, per CNA.

The collection includes more than 50,000 items, with a focus on art exhibits ranging from jade objects to Chinese and Western paintings. The new exhibitions will feature works of art returned from Japan in the 1950s, and items that toured the world in the 1970s to contrast Taiwan’s protection of traditional art with the destruction wrought by the Cultural Revolution in China, according to Museum Director Wang Chang-hua (王長華).

Another new exhibition looks at the birth of the modernist art movement in Taiwan during the 1950s. The show will be the largest of its kind in Taiwan since 1981, the museum said.