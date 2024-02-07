Online Recruitment Software Market May See Potential Upside in Years to Come

According to the latest research report on the Online Recruitment Software Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global online recruitment software market revenue was around US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Online recruitment software helps handle the hiring process, hire professionals, and build relationships with candidates. Online recruitment software makes the hiring process faster and easier. It is a tool utilized by recruiters, hiring agencies, hiring managers, and talent acquisition specialists who operate and efficiently sort the workflow of the hiring procedure. It streamlines procedures like selecting applicants, interviewing candidates, screening resumes, shortlisting candidates, keeping smooth communication, and much more.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global online recruitment software market are: –

– Oracle Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– SAP SE

– Freshworks Inc.

– Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

– Skillsoft

– ClearCompany, Inc.

– Ukg Inc.

– Cornerstone

– Sumtotal Systems, LLC.

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The online recruitment software market is anticipated to notice notable growth because of the increase in the demand for robotic process automation, the rise in the use of virtual recruitment, and the growth in the use of artificial intelligence.

– The accessibility problem of open-source software restricts the development of the global online recruitment software market.

– The rise in remote interviewing is anticipated to deliver a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the online recruitment software market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the global online recruitment software market. The pandemic health crisis was an unusual shock that changed the livelihoods and lives of individuals around the world. Its effects extended beyond the short term to the long term. The extreme health influences have been matched by sharp reductions in economic activity and disruptions of labor markets.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global online recruitment software market forecast in terms of revenue because of the growing technical expansions that are completely revolutionizing the terrain of the IT industry and, in turn, boosting the online and automated solutions for the hiring process in this region.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice the fastest growth in the future because of developing countries like India and China, the adoption of smart technologies like ML and AI escalates the need for online recruitment software. This is further attributed to the growth of remote work and the aim for more efficient and data-driven hiring procedures.

Global Keyword Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global online recruitment software market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Solution

– Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

– Web-based

– Cloud-based

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprise

– Small and Medium-sized Enterprise

Segmentation based on End User

– IT and Telecom

– BFSI

– Retail and E-commerce

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Government

– Media and Entertainment

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

