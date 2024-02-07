Decentralized Finance Market Update Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger and Bigger

According to the latest research report on the Decentralized Finance Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global decentralized finance market revenue was around US$ 13.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 497.9 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Decentralized finance solutions deliver greater flexibility in terms of the capability of the user to control and store their assets. Decentralized finance (DeFi) creates distributed ledger technologies (DLT) to deliver services like lending, trading, and investing without utilizing a conventional centralized intermediary.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global decentralized finance market are: –

– Accenture

– Binance

– BlockFi

– Coinbase

– Compound Labs, Inc.

– Gemini Trust Company, LLC.

– IBM Corporation

– Payward, Inc.

– RisingMax

– TATA Consultancy Services Limited.

– Other prominent key players

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growing access for unbanked individuals can greatly contribute to the expansion of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

– Interoperability challenges among different decentralized finance platforms pose a substantial barrier to the growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

– These platforms allow users to achieve disclosure of conventional and non-conventional assets without holding the underlying asset, leading to expanded diversification and risk management techniques. Therefore, it will deliver major lucrative opportunities for the growth of the decentralized finance market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on consumer preferences, trends, and budgets, specifically in the decentralized finance market. The economic tension caused by lockdowns and job losses provoked individuals to dig for new methods of handling their finances. DeFi presented opportunities for earning passive income via activities like liquidity provision and yield farming, which was demanded by those looking for additional income sources.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global decentralized finance market in terms of revenue. This is attributed to the fact that the rising adoption of smart contracts and blockchain technology, which created the foundation of many DeFi platforms. These platforms deliver a scope of financial services like trading, lending, borrowing, and yield farming, all without the requirement for intermediaries like conventional banks. This trend is reshaping how institutions and individuals interact with financial instruments, allowing greater control and accessibility over their assets.

Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in interest from governments in promoting financial inclusion, decentralized finance adoption due to its tech-savvy population, and the opportunity for more efficient cross-border payments.

Segmentation Outline

The global decentralized finance market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Blockchain Technology

– Decentralized Applications (dApps)

– Smart Contracts

Segmentation based on Application

– Decentralized Exchanges

– Compliance and Identity

– Marketplaces and Liquidity

– Payments

– Data and Analytics

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

