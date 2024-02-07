Cognitive Computing Market Maximizing the Value of Secondary Data Strategies for Effective Research

The latest research report, “Cognitive Computing Market”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

Cognitive computing helps to process volumes of complex data, thereby inadvertently enhancing the enterprises productivity levels. Cognitive computing is considered as next generation system that converses in human language and helps experts to make better decisions by understanding the complexities of big data. In the current scenario, most of the data received is unstructured such as images, videos, natural language, and symbols. Cognitive computing, with the help of different technologies such as natural language processing, machine learning, and automated reasoning, translates unstructured data to sense, infer, and predict the best solution.

Market Overview:

This research report provides valuable insights into the current market situation, drawing information and analysis from various sources. It scrutinizes prominent industry players, presenting details on their product specifications, pricing analysis, sales figures, market share, and raw material suppliers. Moreover, the report highlights the principal market trends and drivers, giving a holistic overview of the entire landscape.

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

The report delves into the intricate tapestry of factors driving the growth of the Market. A comprehensive analysis of market drivers includes the surging demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the relentless march of industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. These factors, among others, contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

Cognitive computing is majorly used in BFSI, healthcare, energy & power, retail, e-commerce, and other sectors. Increase in volume of unstructured data and advancements in technology are the major driving forces of the cognitive computing market. Cloud-based technological advancements, development of innovative hardware & software systems and cognitive experience interfaces are the factors expected to foster the growth of the cognitive computing market. Recently, in March 2015, IBM acquired AlchemyAPI, one of the leading providers of scalable API services and deep learning technology, which helps in the development of IBM’s next generation cognitive computing applications. Google acquired cognitive computing start-up DeepMind focusing on integrating DeepMind’s NLP technology into its core search product for better understanding of the queries written in a natural language.

The cognitive computing market is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By technology, it is categorized into natural language processing, machine learning, automated reasoning, and others. On the basis of deployment type, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. Further, on the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into healthcare, BFSI, retail, government & defense, IT & telecom, energy & power, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– 3M

– Google LLC

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– International Business Machines Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Nuance Communications Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Tibco Software Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global cognitive computing market share is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the cognitive computing industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global cognitive computing market potential.

The market research report closely monitors the performance of companies in the market. It provides strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situation during the forecast period. The report also examines key players, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, trending innovations, and business policies.

Major Segments of the market:

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application. Each segment provides information about production and consumption during the forecast period, aiding in the identification of key factors that contribute to market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Natural Language Processing

– Machine Learning

– Automated Reasoning

– Others

By Deployment Type

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Retail

– Government & Defense

– IT & Telecom

– Energy & Power

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

