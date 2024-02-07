Spain Biopesticides Market [2024-2032] Worldwide Industry Growing at a Significant Growth Rate

The recent “Spain Biopesticides Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the "Spain Biopesticides Market" conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector's growth between 2024 and 2032.

Spain Biopesticides Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The Spanish biopesticides market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Biopesticides are pesticides that are derived from natural materials like plants, bacteria, fungi, and other microbial origin along with certain minerals. When used as a component of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs these biopesticides can greatly decrease the use of conventional pesticides, while crop yields remains high. The increased use of synthetic pesticides and a growing general concern and consumers awareness of the negative impact of these chemicals on the environment and on human health has made way for these bio based pesticides. Europe is the biggest market of biopesticide, globally. Of all the countries in Europe, Spain accounts for largest share of about 25% of Europe s biopesticide market as of 2019.

Key Companies Covered in the Spain Biopesticides Market Research are Agrauxine SA, BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience Ag., Koppert Biological Systems, and Valent BioSciences Corporation and among other key market players.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Awareness About Side-Effects of Chemical Biopesticides

Over the next years, crop production is likely to increase significantly to meet the needs of a rising human population. This has to be done without damaging the environment and the local ecosystem. Biopesticides are usually less toxic than conventional pesticides. This is the reason for increasing popularity of bio-based pesticides and the awareness among farmers and consumers of the region is likely to drive the market in Spain during the forecast period. Biopesticides are generally target specific and affect only the target pest and closely related organisms, while conventional pesticides that may also affect organisms, such as birds, insects, and mammals.

Spanish Government Encourages Biological Pest Control

The Spanish regional government encouraged more extensive use of biopesticides and recorded a major share of the total European biopesticides market in 2019. Spanish farmers, no longer spray their crops with pesticides, instead of hanging small bags of mites on the plants, leaving them to attack parasites while sparing his produce. The use of these kinds of biological control is specially common in Spain s Almeria province, where much of Europe s fruits and vegetables are grown. It is the local government bodies that encouraged more extensive use of biopesticides through various regulations and awareness campaigns aimed at controlling the hazards of climate change. This support from the government is likely yo suppress the demand for synthetic fertilizers in the local market.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied consists of prominent players, Agrauxine SA, BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience Ag., Koppert Biological Systems, and Valent BioSciences Corporation accounting for more than half of the market share. Consisting heavily of large multinational players, the market studied also houses many private label players. Apart from the presence of loyal customer base, the major players of the market studied benefit from large marketing and innovation capacities.

