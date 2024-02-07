Germany Anesthesia Devices Market [2024-2032] | An Overview of Global Industry Trends and Forecast

The recent “Germany Anesthesia Devices Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Germany Anesthesia Devices Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Germany Anesthesia Devices Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The German anesthesia devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.81 % during the forecast period.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, surgical procedures have experienced a major decline in Germany. Various elective and non-emergent surgeries have been postponed or canceled. As per a study published by Elsevier Inc. in October 2020, Leipzig and Greifswald University Hospitals, Germany reported that 89 and 92 elective surgeries were postponed, in the Departments of General, Visceral, Thoracic, and Vascular Surgery, respectively. Due to the high risk of in-hospital transmission and disproportionate perioperative rates of morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 patients, surgeons are facing challenges in the triage of surgeries into emergency, urgent and elective. This is anticipated to have a negative short-term impact on market growth. However, it is expected that surgical volumes are anticipated to increase by 2021 due to the backlog of procedures postponed in 2019 and 2020.

Factors such as the rising number of surgical procedures requiring anesthesia, the increasing geriatric population prone to chronic diseases, and technological advancements in anesthesia technology are driving the market over the forecast period. As per the statistics published by Eurostat in 2018, a total of 233,300 cesarean sections were performed in Germany. At the same time, hip replacement surgeries accounted for 311 times per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany in 2018. In addition, the population in Germany is aging rapidly, owing to the reducing birth rates and increasing life expectancy, and it is resulting in a high prevalence of chronic diseases requiring anesthesia. According to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, in 2019, nearly 18.09 million of the German population was aged 65 years and more. As the population continues to age, the prevalence rates for chronic diseases requiring continuous monitoring are also expected to rise. The geriatric population is highly prone to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses, which have created a demand for surgeries, which, in turn, propels the growth of the anesthetic devices market.

Key Companies Covered in the Germany Anesthesia Devices Market Research are Ambu A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Draegerwerk AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic PLC, Mindray Medical International Limited, Smiths Group PLC, Teleflex Incorporated and among other key market players.

Key Market Trends

Integrated Anesthesia Workstation Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years

Integrated anesthesia workstations are user-friendly and customizable. They are offered with features, including storage, writing surface, lighting, valves, and gauges at a reach, along with main functionalities. They consist of a ventilator, carrier gas and agent delivery system, a scavenging system, and monitors. The ability of these devices to optimize anesthesia workflow and reduce process costs with integrated features is boosting integrated anesthesia workstations’ popularity among medical professionals. The growth of this market is also attributed to the equipment’s capability to integrate with various devices and the display of anesthesia, ventilation, and hemodynamic data on a single screen for streamlined decision-making. Moreover, steady innovations and approvals taking place in this market segment are likely to drive the overall studied market. In January 2020, Drägerwerk AG, a German company, launched several new products, including the new Altan family of anesthesia workstations designed around simplifying working procedures for both clinical staff and biomeds to meet every challenge. Thus, the integration of various devices into one machine is expected to reduce maintenance time and increase efficiency, thus, expanding the market.

Competitive Landscape

The German anesthesia devices market is moderately competitive with the presence of international as well as domestic players. The market players in this region are currently strategizing on inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. The major players in the German anesthesia devices market are Ambu A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Draegerwerk AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic PLC, Mindray Medical International Limited, Smiths Group PLC, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

