E-waste Management Market Power of Ethnography Techniques for Deep Understanding of Consumer Behavior

E-waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the emerging as well as the developed regions. The reduced life spans of electrical, electronic, and consumer electronic devices are generating large e-Waste, which is growing rapidly every year. The growth of e-waste market is supplemented by the increase in need for upgrading to the latest technologies. A desire toward the adoption of new technologically advanced devices, leads to generation of millions of tons of e-waste across various regions.

This research report provides valuable insights into the current market situation, drawing information and analysis from various sources.

The report delves into the intricate tapestry of factors driving the growth of the Market. A comprehensive analysis of market drivers includes the surging demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the relentless march of industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. These factors, among others, contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

Increase in government initiatives as well as e-waste collection zones across the globe are the factors expected to improve the e-waste management situation by 2027. This fuels the market growth. However, the growth of the global market is expected to increase as it is depended upon the awareness about recycling programs in the developing countries and its related cost. Also decrease in life span of electronic devices is anticipated to lead to disposal of usable electronic devices into e-waste. Thus, creating opportunities for e-waste recycling solutions which in turn is expected to drive growth of the market at a significant rate.

E-waste management initiatives are being taken by the government agencies of various regions to reduce the amount of e-waste generated across the world. Market players are taking measures to recycle the e-waste to reduce pollution and environmental hazards caused by e-waste. Millions of refrigerators, TV sets, and cell phones are replaced with newer versions due to growth in inclination toward technologically advanced gadgets among the end users. North America is a leading exporter of e-waste to the developing countries such as China and Japan. This exported e-waste is then recycled in developing regions, which generates revenue for the market.

The e-waste management market is segmented on the basis of processed material type, source type, application, and region. By processed material type, it is into categorized metal, plastic, glass, and others. By source type, it is classified into household appliances, industrial electronics, and consumer electronics. Depending on household appliances, the market is divided into refrigerator, washing machines, television, air conditioners, and others. By industrial electronics, it is bifurcated into IT & telecom equipment and medical equipment. Depending on consumer electronics, the market is fragmented into handheld electronics, IT accessories, IT equipment, and PCBs. Further, by application, it is bifurcated into trashed and recycled. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Aurubis AG

– Boliden AB

– Enviro-Hub Holdings Limited

– Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

– LifeSpan Technology Recycling Inc.

– MBA Polymers Inc.

– SIMS Metal Management Limited

– Stena Metall AB

– Tetronics Limited

– Umicore SA

The market research report closely monitors the performance of companies in the market. It provides strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situation during the forecast period. The report also examines key players, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, trending innovations, and business policies.

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global e-waste management market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global e-waste management industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the global e-waste management market potential.

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application.

By Processed Material Type

– Metal

– Plastic

– Glass

– Others

By Source Type

– Household Appliances

o Refrigerator

o Washing Machines

o Television

o Air Conditioners

o Others

– Industrial Electronics

o IT & Telecom Equipment

o Medical Equipment

– Consumer Electronics

o Handheld Electronics

o IT Accessories

o IT Equipment

o PCBs

By Application

– Trashed

– Recycled

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

