Global Phytonutrients Market (2024-2032) is Booming Worldwide at a Remarkable Growth in Future

The report on the "Global Phytonutrients Market" conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector's growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Phytonutrients Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The global phytonutrients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Highlights

The nutrients or certain compounds that are found in the plants whose consumption provides health benefits are known as phytonutrients. Owing to the factor that the consumption of the phytonutrients is very healthy its popularity is growing globally.

The industries where fortified foods or dietary supplements are produced are having a huge demand for the phytonutrients. The rich sources of phytonutrients are legumes, grains, vegetables, nuts, and fruits. The phytonutrients that are found in the plants get developed to protect the plants from the harmful environmental changes.

Key Companies Covered in the Global Phytonutrients Market Research are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, KEMIN INDUSTRIES INC., Takasago International Corporation, CYANOTECH CORPORATION and among other key market players.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Phytonutrients in Pharmaceutical Industry

The growing pharmaceuticals industry with the increasing usage of phytonutrients in reducing diabetes and related problems along with the need for slowing down the aging process. For instance, the University of California Los Angeles had carried out a study that revealed daily consumption of pomegranate juice helps in increased stability of the prostate antigens in the prostate cancer survivors with an approximate measure of 4times. In addition, rapidly increasing blindness, cancer, heart diseases, and stroke cases is further stimulating the demand and supply of phytonutrients. All these factors increase the probability of phytonutrients being utilized in dietary supplements and pharmaceutical drugs.

Europe Market Holds the Major Market Share

Europe dominated the global phytonutrients market in 2018. Dietary supplements and food products are the major application segments in the European market, attributable to the rising fitness awareness among consumers in the United Kingdom and Germany. In North America, plant nutrition demand has witnessed a significant increase in the past few years, owing to the growing awareness about the health benefits of plant-based products. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly owing to the growing exports and domestic demand for plant-based ingredients. China is one of the largest producers of plant-based ingredients in the region due to the easy availability of raw materials in the country. Also, growth in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, animal feed, and food & beverage industries is likely to propel the demand for phytonutrients from developing economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Korea over the next few years.

Competitive Landscape

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

