Australian Compound Feed Market (2024-2032) The Impact of Trend and Technology on the Industry

The recent “Australian Compound Feed Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Australian Compound Feed Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG728

Australian Compound Feed Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The Australia Compound Feed Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The growing demand for meat and aquaculture products is the major driving force behind the growth of the compound feed market. Increased awareness regarding quality meat and milk products and increased livestock production are two other factors augmenting the growth of the market studied. According to Alltech Feed Survey 2020, the estimated feed production for the year in Australia is 9.3 million metric tons, accounted for by 161 number of mills. The rate of meat consumption has increased in Australia due to the increasing awareness and consumption of protein-rich healthy food. Australia is among the major exporters of meat. The increased demand for meat in Asian countries especially China and India are expected to trigger the growth of meat production in Australia. All these factors are expected to drive the compound feed market in this decade.

Key Market Trends

Demand for Meat and Aquaculture Products

With the rising population and income in Australia over the past few years, there has been a significant rise in meat consumption in the country over the same period. The seafood demand in Australia has increased considerably over the last five years. Currently, Australia’s consumer demand for seafood exceeds the supply from domestic production and continues to grow. Domestic aquaculture has the potential to significantly expand to help meet domestic and international demand. Increased poultry consumption has ensured strong downstream demand and boosted industry revenue over the period. Retail poultry prices have declined over the period, while the price of many substitute products, such as fish and seafood, beef, and lamb, has risen. Consequently, the relatively cheaper price of poultry in retail outlets has encouraged more consumers to purchase and consume poultry over the past five years. In addition, rising health consciousness has driven demand for leaner sources of protein, such as poultry, benefiting the industry. Increasing life expectancy and limited availability of land and water resources for animal feed production, and increasing use of these resources for food and ethanol production are increasing the demand for animal feed in the Australian meat industry.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG728

Broiler Chickens Lead the Market by Animal Type in Australia

The market for broiler poultry in Australia was recorded at USD 5,567.2 million in 2018. Broiler chicken accounted for 34.8% of animal feed consumption in 2020, according to the Alltech Feed Survey 2019, leading the market by animal type. With increased animal protein production there will be increased demand for feed and, in particular, a demand for ingredients high in protein and energy. This is supported by the global feed survey conducted by Altech, which reported the Australian broiler chicken feed production at 3.24 million metric tons in 2020. As poultry requires 60% protein, 13% fat, and 3% calcium, the required nutrient content is met majorly by poultry by-products and fish meal. Approximately 50% of the live market weight of ruminants and 30% of poultry is the by-product. These by-products are rendered, ground, and available as a compound feed source for poultry. As poultry meat is eyeing an increasing trend in the country, the demand for compound feed is projected to increase over the forecast period to meet the specific feed requirements.

Competitive Landscape

The Australia Compound Feed Market is a consolidated market with major players accounting for more than 50% of market share in 2019, whereas other players in the market accounted for the rest of the market share in the same year. Mergers and acquisitions, expansion, product launch, and partnership are the major business strategies adopted by companies studied. For instance, Archer Danniels Midland Co., (ADM) has acquired Neovia in 2019 which helps ADM in gaining market share by strengthening its presence across the country. The market is expected to remain a consolidated market with major players competing for a consistent market share by pumping more money into various business activities such as R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and so on.

To Access Additional Business Strategies, Request a Complimentary Sample Report @ -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG728

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

Request full Report -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG728

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/