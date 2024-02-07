Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market [2024-2032] The Future of Industry Opportunities for Growth and Innovation

The recent “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The global electric vehicle charging station market was valued at USD 5.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a value of USD 36.87 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 44.44%. Electric vehicles (EV) are witnessing significant growth, owing to the growing environmental concerns and rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient transportation.

With the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19, the governments around the world have shifted their focus from other activities to health care facilities in their countries, and also with the imposed lockdown, all infrastructure work was affected as people were forced to stay at home to maintain social distancing and avoid the spread of the virus, which impacted the availability of the workforce and hence the projects were affected. Yet, with the gradual opening up of the economies infrastructure projects are also resuming and it is expected that the market will witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the enactment of stringent emission and fuel economy norms, government incentives, and the increasing sales of electric vehicles, which is generating a demand for charging stations.

The electric vehicle charging station market is captured by a number of global players such as ABB, Schneider Electric SE, and ChargePoint Inc. The market is also attracting various new startups.

Key Market Trends

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles have become an integral part of the automotive industry. They represent a pathway toward achieving energy efficiency, and reduced emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. Increasing environmental concerns and favorable government initiatives are the major factors driving this growth. The annual sales volume of electric passenger cars is projected to cross the 5 million mark by the end of 2025. Electric cars are expected to account for 15% of the overall vehicle sales by the end of 2025.

The electric vehicle market has been witnessing healthy growth rates in recent years. In 2020, many European countries witnessed a double-digit growth rate in EV sales. The European market captured around 43% of the global EV sales in 2020, compared to 26% in 2019. The overall sales of plug-in vehicles reached about 3.24 million units, compared to 2.26 million in 2019. This spike in sales is the result of an increase in regulatory norms by various organizations and governments, to control emission levels and to propagate zero-emissions vehicles.

Governments across the world have introduced various schemes and initiatives to encourage buyers to choose electric vehicles over conventional vehicles. The California ZEV program, which aims to have1.5 million electric vehicles on road by 2025, is one such initiative. India, China, the United Kingdom, South Korea, France, Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands, are some of the countries which have various incentives for people willing to buy an electric vehicle.

Asia-Pacific is Leading the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is leading the electric vehicle charging station market, followed by Europe. In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest market for electric cars and buses, and it sold 872 thousand units of New Energy Vehicles (both passenger and commercial vehicles) for the first nine months in 2019, exhibiting a growth rate of 20.8%.

The Chinese electric vehicle charging station market is well supported by its battery electric vehicle market, which is backed by generous support from the government. China has extended the incentives relating to the purchase of new energy vehicles (NEVs) till 2022. In January 2020, Tesla Motors inaugurated a USD 2 billion facility at Shanghai, that was assembling nearly 3000 cars per week in March 2020 when all the other global facilities of the electric vehicle giant were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The electric vehicle market in Japan has been experiencing growth, as the demand for emission-free vehicles has been increasing, and the government has been investing heavily in this electric vehicle market. The Japanese government aims to transform all the new cars, sold in the country, to electric or hybrid vehicles, by 2050. The government has also set a target to reduce the emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses, by about 80% per vehicle, by 2050.

Competitive Landscape

The Electric vehicle charging station market is fairly consolidated. The market is led by few companies, such as The State Grid Corporation of China, ABB, Siemens, Qingdao Tgood Electric Co., Ltd, and Tesla Inc.

The electric vehicle charging station market is dominated by The State Grid Corporation of China followed by ABB. As of now, the company has integrated over 1 million charging stations covering 273 cities from 29 provinces. The company is expanding its presence by making partnerships with major automakers. For instance; in 2018 BMW and SGCC entered into a strategic partnership under which SGCC will enable BMW car drivers to access more than 270,000 charging pillars in China by the end of 2020.

Siemens AG continues to focus on developing the new technologies market for charging e-mobility. In September 2020, the company has received an order from Go Bus, one of New Zealand s largest bus operators, to power two of their bus depots with charging infrastructure for e-Buses.

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

