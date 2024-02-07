Anthology of Taiwanese author debuts at Taipei International Book Exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new anthology of renowned Taiwanese writer and poet Yang Mu’s (楊牧) works will debut at the Taipei International Book Exhibition.

According to a press release from publisher Fisfisa Media, 14 scholars and experts served as the editorial board for “The Complete Works of Yang Mu,” per CNA.

The publisher said in addition to collecting Yang Mu’s poetry, prose, essays, and translations, the anthology also includes a fifth volume titled “Other Works.” This consists of unpublished collections outside of Yang Mu’s main works during his lifetime, private letters to friends, manuscripts, and photos.

Chief editor of the complete works and the person in charge of Hong Fan Bookstore Yeh Bu-jong (葉步榮) said that Yang Mu’s literary output was vast, and collecting his unpublished works and letters was not easy. It meant contacting friends and acquaintances worldwide to locate and compile the materials found in “Other Works,” he added.

Yeh said the letters included likely amounted to less than one-tenth of those sent by Yang Mu. While Yang Mu was meticulous in his creative process, his letters flowed freely, revealing his true personality in private, he explained.

A native of Hualien, Yang Mu was born on Sept. 6, 1940. He received his BA in English from Tunghai University, his MFA in creative writing from the University of Iowa, and his PhD in comparative literature from UC Berkeley, per Yang Mu Library.

Known best as a poet, he wrote continuously for sixty years. His poetry combined the best of Chinese and Western traditions, blending classicism and realism.

The writer passed away on March 13, 2020, at the age of 79.

The Taipei International Book Exhibition will run from Feb. 20-25. More information can be found here.