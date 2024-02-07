Tokyo governor visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko (小池百合子) is meeting President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) during her visit to Taiwan, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 7).

Koike traveled to the country several times when serving as a legislator, but this was her first official trip since taking over as governor in 2016, per CNA. The separate meetings with Tsai and Lai were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Tokyo’s first female governor has been actively involved in promoting relations with Taiwan for a long time, according to the Presidential Office. The visit is likely to result in closer cooperation and more frequent exchanges between the two sides, a spokesperson said.

Taipei City Government was also on Koike’s schedule, per UDN. Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said he wanted to discuss population policies, business innovation, and sustainable development with the Tokyo governor.

The two cities will also exchange ideas about international sports events they will host in 2025, the Tokyo Deaflympics and the Summer World Masters Games in Taipei and New Taipei.