Mobile Security Market Ascending Trends Exploring the Potential of Skyrocketing Market Size

Mobile security is protection of different mobile devices, which include smart phones, laptops, tablets and other portable computing devices, from various threats and vulnerabilities. In addition, it safeguards hardware and software of mobile devices from various hackers and cyber attackers. Over the time various security software and hardware solutions have been developed by the companies such as authentication security, mobile application management, containerization software, and others. Furthermore, adoption of BYOD policy in an organization makes employees more productive. The employee’s access to the corporate network and data has made organizations to invest further in the development of custom applications for mobile security.

Market Overview:

Increase in online mobile payment and rise in security need arising from adoption of BOYD in workplaces are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, surge in need to provide protection to video streaming content fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, high cost of mobile security solution and complexity in designing embedded security solution hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile security application is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.

The global mobile security market is segmented on the basis of operating system, end user, enterprise solution type, industry vertical and enterprise size. In terms of operating system, the market is divided into iOS, android and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into individual user and enterprise. In terms of enterprise solution type, it is segmented into authentication, mobile application security, mobile data protection, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense and others. As per enterprise size the market is classified into large enterprises and SMEs. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Apple Inc.

– BlackBerry Limited

– Broadcom Inc

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– Google LLC

– IBM Corporation

– Mobileiron, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

– VMware, Inc.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile security market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global mobile security market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Operating System

– iOS

– Android

– Others

By End User

– Individuals

– Enterprises

By Enterprise Solution Type

– Authentication

– Mobile Application Security

– Mobile Data Protection

– Other

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail & E-Commerce

– Healthcare

– Government & Defense

– Others

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

