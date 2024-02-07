Supply Chain Management Market Journey to the Pinnacle Anticipating Skyrocketing Market Size

The latest research report, “Supply Chain Management Market ”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. The software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.

Market Overview:



Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:



The growth of the global supply chain management market is driven by development of industrial-grade digital technology, surge in need for improved supply chain visibility, and increase in inclination toward cloud-based supply chain management software. Moreover, surge in need of demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies further boosts the growth of the market.

However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution and increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and integration of blockchain technology in SCM software are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented into component, solution type, deployment model, user type, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services.

By solution type, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, sourcing & procurement software, and manufacturing execution system. By deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into retail & consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, automotive, and other. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– SAP SE

– Oracle Corporation

– JDA Software Group, Inc.

– Infor

– Manhattan Associates

– Epicor Software Corporation

– The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

– HighJump

– Kinaxis Inc.

– IBM Corporation

The market research report closely monitors the performance of companies in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the supply chain management market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

– The supply chain management market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the supply chain management market.

Major Segments of the market:



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY SOLUTION TYPE

– Transportation Management System

– Warehouse Management System

– Sourcing & Procurement

– Supply Chain Planning

– Manufacturing Execution System

BY USER TYPE

– Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

BY APPLICATION

– Retail & Consumer Goods

– Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

– Manufacturing

– Food & Beverages

– Transportation & Logistics

– Automotive

– Other

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Continue……..

Study Objectives:

Conduct a SWOT analysis to evaluate global manufacturers’ market competition.

Define, describe, and forecast the market based on type, application, and region.

Assess global and regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, constraints, and risks. Identify drivers and barriers to market growth.

Recognize high-growth categories for stakeholder analysis. Strategically analyze growth trends and submarket contributions.

Examine competitive developments like expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Create detailed growth profiles of key players and assess their expansion strategies.

Report Scope:

Offer comprehensive market segmentation and revenue estimates across verticals and regions.

Highlight key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for stakeholders.

Enhance stakeholders’ comprehension of competitors and bolster their business positioning.

Incorporate competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions in the competitive landscape section.

