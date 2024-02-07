Middle East and Africa Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market 2024 Improve Your Business with Our Latest Report

The recent “Middle East and Africa Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Middle East and Africa Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG717

Middle East and Africa Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The Middle East and Africa Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.8% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions across the region have affected industrial activities including disruption of supply chain. However, the pandemic has forced manufacturing industries to re-evaluate their traditional production processes and adapt to smart manufacturing practices across the production lines.

Key Highlights

Following the global economic recession led by COVID-19, the Middle Eastern and African factory automation and industrial control system market has witnessed positive impact from the demand side and mixed impact from the supply side in the first half of 2020. Smart factory initiatives have helped manufacturers overcome COVID-19 challenges and address issues such as workforce reductions, drops in sales for some specific products, social distancing, and extreme pressure to cut operational costs since most enterprises operating in the end-user industries (majorly manufacturing, automotive) had shuttered down their production sites due to lockdown restrictions.

The GCC is eyeing a new manufacturing era based on modern industrial society. The increasing active collaborations between government, regulators, and organizations for economic development is one of the major factors driving growth in the region s automation and manufacturing sectors.

The market in these countries is majorly driven by increasing investments in the oil and gas industry. The progress in the oil and gas sector is translating into other industries and notably energy solutions. For instance, in October 2019, the Nigerian government partnered with the Government of Norway to work out measures that will help in the expansion of Nigeria s power sector.

Saudi Arabia initiated USD 7 billion of renewable energy projects in 2018, with solar plants being the frontrunner. It is part of its plan to install 9.5 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity by 2023. such infrastructural developments are likely to provide for industrial controls and factory automation solutions.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG717

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas Industry to Drive the Market Growth

The oil and gas industry is home to several government regulations for safety, reliability in the plant, and efficiency. The ICS finds applications in Remote Terminal Units (RTU) and pumping and compression stations to ensure safety.

In order to maintain the safety and environmental integrity without compromising on the efficiency of production, the oil and gas industry is increasingly adopting ICS. Automation helps in integrating information and control, power, and safety solutions to meet the demand for affordable energy and stringent government regulations.

Moreover, the prevention of downtime and improving overall asset performance can be done through real-time monitoring of data from the ESPs. The effectiveness of oil and gas operators can be improved with the adoption of DCS, which enhances alarm management, provides proactive maintenance, and offers guided decision-making, improving overall asset performance.

Due to its pre-salt development plans, the oil and gas segment is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. The utilization of Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to help determine further opportunities for the companies. Moreover, the region has significant oil and gas rigs, offering ample opportunities for the market to grow in the region.

Saudi Arabia Holds Significant Market Share

Saudi Arabia is expected to be one of the leading regions in the Middle East & Africa region in the factory automation and industrial control system market, owing to increasing government investments in new technologies. Industry 4.0 is also playing a vital role in the future of the country’s automation and manufacturing sector.

Many mega projects, such as Saudi’s NEOM city, are also driving advanced control systems and automation in infrastructure development. Focus on the manufacturing sector led by Industry 4.0 indicates the companies readiness to adopt new technologies to boost production output at a better quality.

The country has announced an investment of USD 500 billion into nine key investment sectors in the city: energy and water, mobility, biotech, food, technological and digital sciences, advanced manufacturing, media, and entertainment. Hence, the studied market has a tremendous opportunity for growth in Saudi Arabia over the forecast period.

Notably, Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision calls for leveraging the Kingdom’s location, strategic partnerships, energy sources, and logistics to stimulate a new industrialization phase and automation in the country. It aims to bring manufacturing half of the Kingdom’s military needs within the Kingdom by 2030 and to automate the Kingdom’s renewable energy and industrial manufacturing sector.

Competitive Landscape

The Middle East and Africa factory automation and industrial controls market is moderately fragmented. Players are involved in product development and strategic activities such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

September 2020 – COPA-DATA’s Zenon software platform was established as the standard software for digitalization and automation in the energy and utility sectors. In addition to strengthen market coverage in the region, COPA-DATA CEE/ME has founded a permanent branch office in Saudi Arabia.

June 2020 – Rockwell Automation Inc. and PTC introduced Factory Insights as a Service, a turnkey cloud solution that enables manufacturers to achieve unprecedented impact, speed, and scale with their digital transformation initiatives.

To Access Additional Business Strategies, Request a Complimentary Sample Report @ -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG717

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

Request full Report -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG717

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/