Taiwan fisherman lands 102 kg giant grouper

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fisherman caught a 102 kg giant grouper off the coast of southern Taiwan that sold for nearly NT$70,000 (US$2,200).

A fisherman surnamed Hung (洪) from Pingtung County's Xiaoliuqiu, was fishing for local narrow-barred Spanish mackerel in a rubber raft in late January, reported CNA. When something powerful tugged on his line, he discovered that he had hooked a giant grouper.

Pingtung County is an important region in Taiwan for farm-raising grouper, but wild groupers in the nearby waters are reportedly rare. The Liu-Chie Fishermen's Association told CNA on Wednesday (Feb. 7) that Hung had been fishing local waters off the coast of Xiaoliuqiu.

According to the association, the fish was too heavy for Hung to lift into his raft and a crane truck had to be used to raise it out of the water once he returned to port. The grouper weighed in at 102 kg.

The association said this grouper was as long as an adult human and attracted many curious onlookers. It was sold at the scene for NT$68,000.

Hung said that making such a big catch made him "feel as happy as winning the lottery." He described his earnings from the catch as a "big red envelope" for the Lunar New Year.



(CNA photo)