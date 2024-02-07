Photo of the Day: Cherry trees blossom at Taipei Water Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are three types of cherry blossoms at Taipei Water Park for visitors to enjoy for the start of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Taipei Water Park's Facebook page said Kawazu-zakura, Yoshino, and Yae-Zakura (double-layer) cherry trees are now all in bloom. The park will be closed to the public on Lunar New Year's Eve (Feb. 9), but will be open to visitors from Lunar New Year's Day (Feb. 10) to the fifth day of the Lunar New Year (Feb. 14).

Visitors must purchase a ticket to gain entry to the park, but will receive a "small gift" upon entry. Examples of the gifts include cutlery storage bags, stress-relief pens with animal designs, or shaped post-it notes, while supplies last.



(Taipei Water Department photo)

The park's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday. It is at 1, Siyuan Street in Taipei's Zhongzheng District.

The park will then be closed for construction from Feb. 16 to April 15. The Taipei Water Department said it will take this opportunity to improve the facilities, trail platforms, and road surfaces, and enhance volunteer training.



(Facebook, Taipei Water Park photo)



(Taipei Water Department photo)



(Facebook, Taipei Water Park photo)



(Facebook, Taipei Water Park photo)