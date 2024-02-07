Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Cherry trees blossom at Taipei Water Park

Taipei Water Park opens from Lunar New Year's Day, with 'small gifts' available on entry

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/07 17:45
Cherry blossoms in bloom at Taipei Water Park on Feb. 6. (Taipei Water Department photo)

Cherry blossoms in bloom at Taipei Water Park on Feb. 6. (Taipei Water Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are three types of cherry blossoms at Taipei Water Park for visitors to enjoy for the start of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Taipei Water Park's Facebook page said Kawazu-zakura, Yoshino, and Yae-Zakura (double-layer) cherry trees are now all in bloom. The park will be closed to the public on Lunar New Year's Eve (Feb. 9), but will be open to visitors from Lunar New Year's Day (Feb. 10) to the fifth day of the Lunar New Year (Feb. 14).

Visitors must purchase a ticket to gain entry to the park, but will receive a "small gift" upon entry. Examples of the gifts include cutlery storage bags, stress-relief pens with animal designs, or shaped post-it notes, while supplies last.

Photo of the Day: Cherry trees blossom at Taipei Water Park
(Taipei Water Department photo)

The park's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday. It is at 1, Siyuan Street in Taipei's Zhongzheng District.

The park will then be closed for construction from Feb. 16 to April 15. The Taipei Water Department said it will take this opportunity to improve the facilities, trail platforms, and road surfaces, and enhance volunteer training.

Photo of the Day: Cherry trees blossom at Taipei Water Park
(Facebook, Taipei Water Park photo)

Photo of the Day: Cherry trees blossom at Taipei Water Park
(Taipei Water Department photo)

Photo of the Day: Cherry trees blossom at Taipei Water Park
(Facebook, Taipei Water Park photo)

Photo of the Day: Cherry trees blossom at Taipei Water Park
(Facebook, Taipei Water Park photo)
Taipei Water Park
Taipei Water Department
cherry blossoms
cherry blooms
cherry flowers
cherry trees
Lunar New Year

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taiwan Lottery Year of Dragon scratch cards to pay out NT$19.9 billion
New Taiwan Lottery Year of Dragon scratch cards to pay out NT$19.9 billion
2024/02/07 11:20
Snow possible in north Taiwan mountains on Lunar New Year's Day
Snow possible in north Taiwan mountains on Lunar New Year's Day
2024/02/06 18:02
Visitors to Taiwan cautioned against meat imports during Lunar New Year
Visitors to Taiwan cautioned against meat imports during Lunar New Year
2024/02/06 17:46
Taiwan inflation drops below 2% for January
Taiwan inflation drops below 2% for January
2024/02/06 17:42
Travel advice for Taiwan's drivers over Lunar New Year period
Travel advice for Taiwan's drivers over Lunar New Year period
2024/02/06 14:24