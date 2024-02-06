Green Wall Market Insights, Projections and Trends for the Next 5 Years

The recent “Green Wall Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Green Wall Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Green Wall Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The global green wall market held a market value of USD 1,761.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 3,260.16 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period.

The green wall industry is expected to boom expansively owing to several elements, namely, rising awareness regarding sustainability, increasing urban green infrastructure incorporation, and surging demand for green alternative in comparison to concrete forests. The mounting commercial sector also profoundly boosts the growth rate of the green wall industry in developing regions.

Government, as well as non-government agencies, are pointing at growing awareness by providing policies, subsidies, and other strategies as well as perks that drive the demand for green walls and other sustainability issues, in turn, boosting the growth of the green wall market across the world.

On the other hand, the cost related to the labour-intensive maintenance of green walls is a hampering factor for market. Moreover, the availability of different counterfeit products and substitutes reduces the preference rate of green walls.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global green wall market include Polarmoss, Plante Stabilisee, Moss Trend, Green Mood, Nordgrona, Greenworks, Meamea, Gsky Plant Systems, Paisajismo Panot Vegetal, Urbano, Suiteplants, Sundar Italia, Vertiwall, Novintiss. Peverelli, among others.

The key four players in the market hold approximately 20% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2019, GSky Plant Systems, Inc., a global industry leader in the design and production of interior and exterior green walls, highlighted its industry-leading maintenance program for Versa Wall living green wall systems. Similarly, in November 2021, GSky Plant Systems? green wall at the Universities at Shady Grove was nominated for the European Interior Landscaping Organisation 2020-2021 best project awards.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing green infrastructure in urban region

Nature-based solutions can sustainably modify ecosystems for the betterment of societal problems adaptively. Increase in the green infrastructure offers benefits for biodiversity as well as human wellbeing. In light of this, urban green infrastructure (UGI) has gained traction. UGI offers economic, coupled with ecological gains by offering solutions and networks of urban interconnections with green spaces in order to surge the quality of life. Such considerations are being heavily taken into consideration and aid the market growth of green walls.

Rising demand for green and sustainable alternatives to preserve environment resources

With the depleting environment resources across the world, the government officials, private agencies, NGOs, are working to create awareness about sustainable substitutes to raise green demand. For instance, sponge cities in China are designed in order that the entire surface of the cities has the capacity to filter and manage rainwater, preventing flooding. Also, the planning of green spaces and green corridors in London is done to augment biodiversity and increase the well-being of citizens and enhance climate resilience. Such measures aid the industry growth for green walls.

Segments Overview:

The global green wall market is segmented into type, medium, application, and end user.

By Type

Planter System

Panel System

Trellis System

The planter system held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2021.

By Medium

Loose growth medium

Mat media

Sheet media

Structural media

The mat media segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 650 million during 2022 to 2030.

By Application

Indoor

Outdoor

The outdoor segment is likely to grow at the highest growth rate of 7.51% over the forecast period.

By End User

Commercial

Hotels & Restaurants

IT Parks/Office Spaces

Public Spaces

Infrastructure/ Landscaping

Hospitals

Manufacturing Facilities

Others

Residential

Based on the commercial segment, the manufacturing facilities segment held the highest growth rate among all commercial sub-segments.

Regional Overview

By region, the global green wall market is divided into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The American region is expected to grow steadily owing to the increasing initiatives by government. The Europe market for green wall is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 500 million during 2022 to 2030. An experimental study led by the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) showed that air-circulating green walls installed inside offices modified microbiota affecting employees’ skin health and enhanced the immune system’s regulation.

The Asia Pacific industry for green wall is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.82% over the anticipated period. The Middle Eastern and African market for green wall is growing steadily.

The global green wall market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global green wall market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various types and other components used in the manufacturing of green wall

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various green wall materials, cost analysis of green wall

The global green wall market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global green wall market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global green wall market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global green wall market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global green wall market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global green wall market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global green wall market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global green wall market?

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

