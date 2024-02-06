Forget flowers, feast together this Valentine's Day! OpenTable ignites passion with 20 Romantic Restaurants and new consumer research

OpenTable introduces a curated list of 20 Romantic Restaurants in Taiwan to take the stress out of finding the dream locations to dine this Valentine's Day

Zodiac expert Angus tells diners to think about their date's element sign to select the best restaurant to up the romance on February 14

46% of Taiwanese consumers prefer a dating experience like dining out over a tangible item like a gift of flowers or jewellery (37%)*

TAIPEI , Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Valentine's Day right around the corner, restaurant discovery app OpenTable has launched new consumer research which shows 65% of Taiwanese plan to dine out at a restaurant on February 14. Despite the high expectations of Valentine's Day, organising the surprise (15%) and finding a perfect restaurant (14%) are some of the most stressful things when planning to dine on February 14.



OpenTable ignites passion with 20 Romantic Restaurants this Valentine's Day!

To help diners discover the perfect backdrop for any celebration of love, OpenTable has not only curated a list of 20 Romantic Restaurants across the country, but has also collaborated with Taiwan's renowned zodiac expert Angus , to create a Valentine's Day dining guide with tips on where to dine according to your dates four element signs:

Fire signs: Explore unique international cuisines, search for a desirable partner, and embark on adventures together. These beautiful and shared experiences significantly increase the success rate of your romantic connections!

OpenTable recommends Taipei City's AnticoForno老烤箱義式披薩餐酒 , renowned for its unique wine pairing experience.

Earth signs: The recent romantic fortunes are like a dragonfly touching the water—fleeting. Relationships seem to lack spiritual resonance. Find a cozy tavern or bar to relax and open up after a light drink. Sharing true feelings can bring the two of you closer!

OpenTable recommends GIEN JIA bar, a short stroll from Love River in Kaohsiung.

Air signs: Choose a lively barbecue or grilled meat restaurant, enjoy delicious food with friends, and showcase your charismatic charm for a major leap forward in love.

OpenTable recommends 藝奇日本料理岩板燒 located in Taichung, offering top-grade beef heated on a hot stone grill.

Water signs: Visiting places to taste beautiful and delicious desserts or having afternoon tea can be self-healing. Only by opening up your heart can you welcome the thrilling heartbeat of love!

OpenTable recommends Söt Café Bistronömy in Taipei City, renowned for its pancakes for a sweet Valentine's date.

"From first dates to romantic milestones or group dining with family or friends, OpenTable makes it easy to discover and book the perfect spot on Valentine's Day," says Robin Chiang, Senior Vice President of Growth at OpenTable. "OpenTable's curated list spotlights restaurants suitable for romantic dining with a wide range of cuisine types from Italian restaurants with great wine at AnticoForno老烤箱義式披薩餐酒 in Taipei City, to an authentic British afternoon tea at BL. T 33 in Kaohsiung."

Other highlights from the consumer research include*:

Experiences over gifts this Valentine's Day : Diners would hope to receive experience like dining out (46%) rather than receiving a gift like flowers or jewellery (37%) on February 14 . A unique dining experience such as trying the Chef's Table, a tasting menu, or wine pairing is something that diners would consider (31%).

: Diners would hope to receive experience like dining out (46%) rather than receiving a gift like flowers or jewellery (37%) on . A unique dining experience such as trying the Chef's Table, a tasting menu, or wine pairing is something that diners would consider (31%). Steak is the top cuisine that diners are considering for Valentine's Day : According to the research, the top three most considered cuisine types diners are looking for on Valentine's Day are Steak (36%), Japanese (35%) and French (26%) which you can find at 藝奇日本料理岩板燒 , 鳥苑地雞燒Yakitori&Wine and ÎLE 島嶼法式海鮮 ,

: According to the research, the top three most considered cuisine types diners are looking for on Valentine's Day are Steak (36%), Japanese (35%) and French (26%) which you can find at , and , Women splurge more likely than men: Interestingly, women are willing to spend more money than men per person - almost a quarter of women (24%) estimate they will spend between NTD $3,501 - $4,700 vs 14% of men who said the same. Men are more likely to estimate spend between NTD $1,500 - $2,500* , (27%) per person.

*Consumer Research Methodology

An online survey was conducted by PureSpectrum among 1500 general Taiwan consumers. Within this sample, quotas were applied to major cities for direct comparison. Taiwan was included as one of eight markets in a multimarket study surveying 12,000 participants on the topic of Valentine's Day attitudes and behaviours. The research fieldwork took place between January 19th - 25th, 2024.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues worldwide fill 1.6 billion seats a year. To learn more, visit https://www.opentable.com.tw .

Editor Notes:

Additional 2024 Romantic Restaurant recommendations:

International restaurants recommendations:

Taipei City's AnticoForno老烤箱義式披薩餐酒 is renowned for its unique wine pairing experience. Their signature series, Moscato with rose scented grapes, offers a slightly sweet sparkling wine, inviting diners to try the delightful taste with pink bubbles together!

City's is renowned for its unique wine pairing experience. Their signature series, Moscato with rose scented grapes, offers a slightly sweet sparkling wine, inviting diners to try the delightful taste with pink bubbles together! The rare duo female chefs who run the ÎLE 島嶼法式海鮮 is located in Taipei's Wenshan District. They use the local Taiwanese ingredients and the signature "Orange Pumpkin Soup" is made with Hualien native pumpkins with a subtle hint of orange taste, offering diners a mild and delightful taste.

Bistro recommendations:

Located in Taichung, SOIL RESTAURANT 's Crispy Truffle Potato is famous for the aroma of truffles and mushrooms. It's the perfect choice to spend the sweet Valentine's Day with your lovers with their well-selected wine!

's Crispy Truffle Potato is famous for the aroma of truffles and mushrooms. It's the perfect choice to spend the sweet Valentine's Day with your lovers with their well-selected wine! Love River in Kaohsiung is a must-to-visit during the Valentine's Day, so as GIEN JIA ! Their "Fresh Fish Scallop Tartare" and "Seaweed Rice Crackers" are two must-tries which will bring you to experience the fresh joy of taste from ocean.

Yakiniku restaurants recommendations:

樂軒和牛專門店 is located in Kaohsiung's Marriott Hotel. It not only offers personalized tableside service but also VIP rooms that are equipped with various entertainment facilities. It is the ideal choice for trendy double dates or triple dates to enjoy romantic times together.

is located in Kaohsiung's Marriott Hotel. It not only offers personalized tableside service but also VIP rooms that are equipped with various entertainment facilities. It is the ideal choice for trendy double dates or triple dates to enjoy romantic times together. 藝奇日本料理岩板燒 located in Taichung, offers top-grade beef which delicately heated on a hot stone grill at 300 degrees Celsius. The fiery atmosphere adds warmth to your love with your significant other!

Afternoon tea, desserts recommendations: