Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

South Korean ambassador underscores peace in Taiwan Strait

Chung Jae-ho says South Korea-Taiwan cooperation will continue

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/06 16:07
Chinese frigate. (Reuters photo)

Chinese frigate. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korean Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho reiterated the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait during a press conference on Friday (Feb. 2).

“We hope that peace and stability will be maintained across the Taiwan Strait and cross-strait relations will develop peacefully,” Chung said, according to Radio Free Asia.

He also expressed South Korea’s intent to advance ties with Taiwan, saying “Our government will continue to promote practical cooperation with Taiwan in various fields based on its stance of respect for ‘One China [principle]’.”

Chung added that South Korea was “making necessary communications” to realize a trilateral summit between South Korea, Japan, and China in the first half of this year.

Last month, South Korea attended the trilateral Indo-Pacific Dialogue in Washington D.C. along with the U.S. and Japan. The three countries issued a joint statement that “affirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” and pointed out the recent “dangerous and escalatory behavior” of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the three countries for recognizing the importance of peace in the region.
Taiwan Strait
cross-strait relations
South Korea
South Korea-Taiwan cooperation
peace
stability
Chung Jaeho

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 25 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships
Taiwan tracks 25 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships
2024/02/06 10:36
US Navy officer calls on Taiwan to boost asymmetric warfare capability
US Navy officer calls on Taiwan to boost asymmetric warfare capability
2024/02/05 15:47
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military ships, 2 aircraft
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military ships, 2 aircraft
2024/02/05 13:33
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships
2024/02/02 12:31
US State Department, congressmen slam China over M503 flight route action against Taiwan
US State Department, congressmen slam China over M503 flight route action against Taiwan
2024/02/02 11:12