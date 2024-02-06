Streaming Analytics Market Pioneering Progress Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size Expertise | CAGR of 26.8%

The latest research report, “Streaming Analytics Market”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

Streaming analytics complements traditional analytics by providing real-time insight to the decision-making toolbox. It is also known as event stream processing, which automatically processes & analyzes large scale real-time information and in-motion data called, event streams. The streams encompass events that occur as the result of an action or set of actions, such as an equipment failure, financial transaction, or some other actions. Streaming analytics is generating significant business value in preventative maintenance, retail, smart transportation, smart energy, industrial automation, and healthcare. The global streaming analytics market size was valued at $7,740.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at $52,190.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Overview:

This research report provides valuable insights into the current market situation, drawing information and analysis from various sources. It scrutinizes prominent industry players, presenting details on their product specifications, pricing analysis, sales figures, market share, and raw material suppliers. Moreover, the report highlights the principal market trends and drivers, giving a holistic overview of the entire landscape.

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

The report delves into the intricate tapestry of factors driving the growth of the Market. A comprehensive analysis of market drivers includes the surging demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the relentless march of industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. These factors, among others, contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment dominated the streaming analytics market in 2019, owing to high spending on data analytics tools along with massive data generation among these enterprises. However, the small and medium sized enterprises are expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years due to several factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of streaming analytics software, growing focus to improve customer experience, and availability of cost efficient software in the streaming analytics market.

On the basis of industry vertical, the IT and Telecom sector dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the streaming analytics market forecast period. The dominance of this industry is mainly due to growing need to analyze large amounts of operational data such as application usage statistics, customers; location, and other performance data to improve service delivery and personalization. However, media & entertainment industry is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years owing to sudden extensive growth in OTT applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic on smartphone. The adoption of streaming analytics solution is expected to increase in the upcoming years to gain powerful insights on designing enhanced marketing campaigns for customer retention.

The global streaming analytics market share was dominated by the North America region in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance of the region is due to presence of several leading streaming analytics software vendors such as Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and others. These players are concentrating on the development as well as commercial deployment of streaming analytics software for industrial and consumer applications.

Also, there has been a rise in demand among enterprises to automate decision-making process based on real-time data analysis. Furthermore, number of factors such as technology enhancements, stable economy, optimized infrastructure costs, and others are expected to positively impact the market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years owing to growing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data in business applications, which is generating the need for real-time insights.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and streaming analytics market analysis. The study provides Porter;s five forces analysis of the streaming analytics industry to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the streaming analytics market trends.

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

The market research report closely monitors the performance of companies in the market. It provides strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situation during the forecast period. The report also examines key players, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, trending innovations, and business policies.

Major Segments of the market:

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– IBM Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– SAP SE

– Software AG

– SAS Institute Inc.

– TIBCO Software Inc.

– Amazon Web Services

– SQLstream, Inc.

– Impetus Technologies, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the streaming analytics analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and streaming analytics market opportunity.

– The streaming analytics market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter;s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the streaming analytics market.

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application. Each segment provides information about production and consumption during the forecast period, aiding in the identification of key factors that contribute to market growth.

Segment review

The global streaming analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. Application segment includes fraud detection, predictive asset management, risk management, network management and optimization, sales and marketing, supply chain management, location intelligence, and others.

By industry vertical it is categorized as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, government, retail and e-commerce, media & entertainment, healthcare, and energy & utilities. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID Impact Analysis

COVID-19 conditions in the global market have changed drastically and every single country is facing economic crunch owing to slowing down of the businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe and analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and making sure the data is secure across networks. Though streaming analytics vendors are also facing challenges associated with the inflexibility of data infrastructure, the negative impact on the market is expected to minimize due to several factors such as growing need for tracking real-time information of coronavirus spread, major shift towards digital transformation, rise in investments in data analytics, and growing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics software is driving the growth of the market.

Top impacting factors

The growth of the global streaming analytics is driven by factors such as growing adoption of streaming analytics for real-time accurate forecasts, rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as big data, IoT, AI, ongoing Industrial Automation, and increase in demand of cloud-based streaming analytics software. In addition to this, ongoing partnership & product launches taking place in the streaming analytics market along with rise in adoption of digital business policies due to COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. However, lack of integration of legacy systems and stringent data security regulations are expected to hamper the streaming analytics market growth.

Ongoing partnership & product launches taking place in the streaming analytics market

The streaming analytics vendors are working on developing new data integration and high event-streaming analytics capabilities to gain competitive advantages over other players and to improve the scope of commercial applications. Due to which, these players are adopting several strategies such as product launch or partnering with technology start-ups to develop innovative solutions, which is creating lucrative opportunities for the streaming analytics market. For instance, in June 2020 Yellowbrick Data partnered with Striim on data streaming solution to accelerate enterprise deployment of data-streaming applications and help enterprises get faster and better insights.

Growing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics software

Organizations are steadily moving their on-premise IT infrastructure and data processing to the public cloud, which will expected to accelerate the growth of the cloud-based streaming analytics software driven by the growing availability of reliable, pre-built, scalable platforms-as-a-service (PaaS) for every possible application development and deployment need across the organization. Businesses are using these cloud application platforms to design as well as operate applications much easier and faster with minimal coding while focusing on the core business logic. Moreover, the concerns related to security in the cloud are decreasing as the public cloud becomes more secure. This is validated by the increasing use of private & public cloud by large BFSI companies even for critical business processes.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– Services

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium sized Enterprises

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

– On-premise

– Cloud

BY APPLICATION

– Fraud Detection

– Predictive Asset Management

– Risk Management

– Network Management and Optimization

– Sales and Marketing

– Supply Chain Management

– Location Intelligence

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– IT and Telecom

– Manufacturing

– Government

– Retail and E-Commerce

– Media and Entertainment

– Healthcare

– Energy and Utilities

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Questions & Answers Market Research/Analysis Report Contains to your following:

What is the current size of the market and how is it expected to grow in the future?

What are the key drivers influencing market growth?

What are the major challenges or constraints faced by market participants?

What are the emerging trends and opportunities in the market?

Who are the major competitors in the market and what is their market share?

What are the key customer segments and their preferences within the market?

What are the regional or geographic trends and variations within the market?

What are the regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

What are the technological advancements or innovations shaping the market?

What are the pricing trends and strategies observed in the market?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness in reaching the target market?

Study Objectives:

Conduct a SWOT analysis to evaluate global manufacturers’ market competition.

Define, describe, and forecast the market based on type, application, and region.

Assess global and regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, constraints, and risks. Identify drivers and barriers to market growth.

Recognize high-growth categories for stakeholder analysis. Strategically analyze growth trends and submarket contributions.

Examine competitive developments like expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Create detailed growth profiles of key players and assess their expansion strategies.

Research Methodology:

Establish research goals, questions, and hypotheses.

Outline the research design, approach, data collection methods, and sampling strategy.

Detail data collection procedures, including primary and secondary sources, instruments, and data cleaning processes.

Explain data analysis methods, encompassing statistical tests and qualitative coding.

Address study limitations, biases, sources of error, and data constraints.

Consider ethical considerations, including informed consent, participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm.

Report Scope:

Offer comprehensive market segmentation and revenue estimates across verticals and regions.

Highlight key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for stakeholders.

Enhance stakeholders’ comprehension of competitors and bolster their business positioning.

Incorporate competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions in the competitive landscape section.

