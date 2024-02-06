Tow Prepreg Market Share: Analyzing the Competitive Landscape and Growth Potential

The recent “Tow Prepreg Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the "Tow Prepreg Market" conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector's growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Tow Prepreg Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The global tow prepreg market held a market value of USD 290.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 438.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027. Around 54,632.5 tons of tow prepreg was sold in 2021.

The market is expected to be driven by the advantages over wet-winding process and increasing demand from emerging economies. Furthermore, increasing use of tow prepreg in the automotive and aerospace industry are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, high processing and manufacturing cost are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to the closure of the end-use industries.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing use of tow prepreg in the automotive and aerospace industry

Aerospace and automotive sectors are amongst the largest consumers of tow prepreg. Tow prepreg help in increasing the fuel efficiency and decrease the weight. It also provides high strength-to-weight capability, which allows highly aerodynamic and structural designs. Therefore, growing usage of tow prepreg in the aerospace and automotive industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global tow prepreg market include TEIJIN Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SGL Carbon, TCR Composites, Inc., ENEOS Holdings, Inc., PORCHER Industries, Hexcel Corporation, Red Composites Ltd., Toray Group, and Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., among others.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Hexcel completed the supply of a 34m HexPly carbon fiber prepreg mast for Chantiers de l Atlantique Silenseas project. This supply fulfilled all the parameters of processing, mechanical, and project quality performance targets. Similarly, in November 2021, Toray Industries Inc., subsidiary Zoltek Companies, Inc. announced the bolstering of its large-tow carbon fiber production capacity by 2023. The production capacity is set to increase to more than 40,000 filaments. This capacity boost is estimated to cost around USD 130 million to the company.

Segments Overview:

The global tow prepreg market is segmented into resin type, fiber type, application, and end user.

By Resin Type,

Epoxy

Phenolic

Others

The epoxy segment is estimated to account for a market size of USD 200 million by 2026 owing to the rising demand of epoxy resin for pressure vessels. Furthermore, phenolic segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of about 7.8% over the projected period owing to their increasing usage in various industries.

By Fiber Type,

Carbon

Glass

The glass segment is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 150 million in 2021 owing to its good durability, thermal conductivity, chemical resistance, as well as dimensional stability. Carbon segment is also expected to witness significant growth owing to its low weight, low thermal expansion, and high tensile strength.

By Application,

Pressure Vessel

Oxygen Cylinder

Others

The pressure vessel segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate of about 7.4% over the projected period owing to the rising demand of pressure vessels in the oil and gas industry.

By End User,

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Sports and Recreational

Oil and Gas

Others

The oil and gas segment is estimated to account for a market share of over 25% in 2021 owing to the growing usage of tow prepreg in the industry. Moreover, the automotive and transportation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 7.6% over the forecast period owing to the better fuel efficiency provided by tow prepreg, which is a vital aspect of the automotive industry.

Regional Overview

By region, the global tow prepreg market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share of more than 35% owing to the growing oil & gas and aerospace industry in the region. Within the Asia Pacific region, China is estimated to account for the dominant share of more than 48% in 2021 owing to the presence of manufacturing plants in the country.

The global Tow prepreg market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Tow prepreg market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Tow prepreg market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Tow prepreg Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Tow prepreg Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Tow prepreg Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Tow prepreg Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Tow prepreg Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Tow prepreg Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Tow prepreg Market?

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

