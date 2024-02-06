Floor Grinding Machines Market Segmentation Strategies Unlocked A Comprehensive Guide to Identifying and Targeting Your Market

The latest research report, “Floor Grinding Machines Market”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

The global floor grinding machine market was valued at $271.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $344.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027. Floor grinding machines are grinders used for grinding and polishing marble, granite, and concrete. These machines are usually designed to handle and grind the concrete surface with less friction. The diamond tools such as diamond grinding cup wheels are used for grinding the floors.

Market Overview:

The factors such as rise in recovery in the construction industry and growth in urbanization drive the growth of the market. In addition, urban population is projected to rise by 2050; thereby, fueling the demand for floor grinding machines for residential construction in the near future. Furthermore, surge in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries encourages the repair and renovation of floors, which drives the market growth. However, high maintenance and repair cost is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors around the globe and technological advancements by manufacturers offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global floor grinding machines market is classified into head type, application end user, and region. By head type, the market is categorized into one & two head, three & four head, and others. By application, it is divided into marble & granite, concrete, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into residential and non-residential.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period due to growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructure investments.

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

KEY PLAYERS

– Achilli S.r.l.

– Blastrac

– Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd.

– Klindex S.r.l.

– Levetec

– Scanmaskin Sverige AB

– Linax Co ltd

– Stonekor Company

– Tyrolit Construction Products GmbH

Major Segments of the market:

GLOBAL FLOOR GRINDING MACHINES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY HEAD TYPE

– One & Two Head

– Three & Four Head

– Others

BY END USER

– Marble & Granite

– Concrete

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Residential

– Non-residential

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

