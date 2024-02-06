Electronic Shelf Label Market Art of Aim Identifying and Targeting Your Audience through Market Segmentation

The latest research report, “Electronic Shelf Label Market”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

The electronic shelf label market size was valued at $624.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.40 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. The electronic shelf label (ESL) system is used for displaying product pricing on shelves. It utilizes wireless communication networks such as radio frequency (RF) technology and infrared (IR) technology to communicate with the back-end database.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1028

Market Overview:

This research report provides valuable insights into the current market situation, drawing information and analysis from various sources. It scrutinizes prominent industry players, presenting details on their product specifications, pricing analysis, sales figures, market share, and raw material suppliers. Moreover, the report highlights the principal market trends and drivers, giving a holistic overview of the entire landscape.

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

The report delves into the intricate tapestry of factors driving the growth of the Market. A comprehensive analysis of market drivers includes the surging demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the relentless march of industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. These factors, among others, contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

Electronic display modules are basically attached to the front edge of retail shelving. The automatic updating of product pricing is done whenever a price is changed from a central control server. These labels eliminate the discrepancies in selling price of the products and display reliable pricing to the customers. The ESL system has a wide range of applications in various stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and others.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1028



The electronic shelf label market is highly competitive and the key strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. For instance, in January 2019, SES-imagotag established partnership with Ossia to develop wireless charging smart digital labels. Wireless charging is a key enabler for an extensive use of retail IoT solutions such as smart electronic shelf labels. Label lifetimes can expand their capacity of coin cell batteries through wireless power.

The trending automation in the retail industry is the key factor that drives the growth of the electronic shelf label market. Moreover, the necessity for more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels fuel the market growth. In addition, increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning due to the utilization of electronic shelf label boost the market growth. However, high installation and infrastructure cost restrain the market growth. Moreover, low return on investment is also expected to hamper the growth of the electronic shelf label market.

The electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, communication technology, store type, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into LCD, segmented E-Paper, and full-graphic E-paper. By component, it is divided into displays, batteries, transceiver, microprocessors, and others. Based on product type, the market is categorized into LCD, segmented E-Paper, and full-graphic E-paper.