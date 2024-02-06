Load Balancer Market Segmentation Sagas Stories of the Importance of Market Segmentation

The latest research report, “Load Balancer Market”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

The load balancer market size was valued at $3,398.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,908.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. A load balancer is a device that distributes network or application traffic across a cluster of servers. Its key role is to balance load, which manages the flow of information or traffic between the server and an endpoint device. This device facilitates servers to transfer data efficiently, optimize use of application delivery resources, and prevent server overloads. Moreover, it continuously conducts checks of networks on servers to ensure request handling and if necessary, the load balancer removes unreliable servers until they are restored.

In addition, it exhibits the capability to trigger creation of new virtualized application servers to meet the increasing client request on a server. Load balancing constitutes various algorithms and methods depending upon the application delivery controller criteria to which it redirects each client request. Core load balancing capabilities include layer 4 (L4) load balancing, layer 7 (L7) load balancing, content switching, and global server load balancing (GSLB).

Proliferation of cloud load balancing services and server virtualization is a key factor that drives the adoption of load balancer, due to its ability to trigger creation of new virtualized application servers. Surge in investments for new digital transformation initiatives by governments and increase in data center traffic due to rise in machine-to-machine connectivity, especially in developing economies, are the major factors that boost the load balancer market growth.

In addition, increase in network connectivity, varied traffic pattern, and advancements in the networking infrastructure in telecommunication industries are expected to significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, dearth of high bandwidth providers and complications associated with implementation of advanced load balancer components in traditional networking ecosystem hinder the growth of the market.

The global load balancer market is segmented into component, product type, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. In terms of product type, it is bifurcated into local load balancers and global load balancers. Depending on deployment, it is categorized into cloud and on-premises. According to enterprise size, the load balancer market is segregated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, government, manufacturing, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– A1o Networks, Inc.

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– F5 Networks, Inc.

– Google LLC

– IBM Corporation

– Imperva

– Kemp Technologies, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Radware Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global load balancer market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global load balancer market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Type

– Local Load Balancers

– Global Load Balancers

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Government

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Healthcare

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

