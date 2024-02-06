Conductive Silver Paste Market Opportunities, Growth Forecasting and Insights for the Next 10 Years

The recent “Conductive Silver Paste Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the "Conductive Silver Paste Market" conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector's growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The global conductive silver paste market in 2021 was valued at USD 6,805.1 Million and is projected to reach USD 12,265.2 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7% over the projected period. In 2021, around 39,929.5 thousand tons of conductive silver paste was estimated to be sold.

Conductive silver pastes is a conductive adhesive which contains silver nano-particles as a main ingredient. Increasing demand for conductive adhesives in electronics and growth of 5G telecom infrastructure is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increase in renewable energy consumption is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high cost of silver paste is estimated to restrain the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand for conductive adhesives in electronics

Conductive silver paste has good electrical conductivity as well as heat dissipation. They also function as a good solution for enabling electrical contacts on temperature-sensitive substrates. Also, these conductive adhesives are more flexible as compared to the solders and hence can withstand vibrations. Also, they are solvent and lead-free. Therefore, various benefits offered by conductive adhesives is expected to increase their demand in the electronics industry, hence boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global conductive silver paste market include American Elements, Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory, Daicel Corp, Daiken Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ferro Corp (Adhesive tape), Fujikura Kasei Co., Ltd., Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Co Ltd., Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Henkel AG and Co., Heraeus, Hunan LEED Electronic Ink Co, Kaken Tech Co, Kyoto Elex Co ltd., Nippon Kokuen Group, Nordson Corporation, Shanghai Daejoo, Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Non-ferrous metal, Soltrium, Suzhou Betely, Taiwan Ostor Corporation, Taiyo Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd., Toyo Ink, and Other Players.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, DuPont Interconnect Solutions invested USD 250 million for expansion of its manufacturing site in Circleville, Ohio. This investment expands the production of Pyralux flexible circuit materials and Kapton polyimide film. This ensures demand in segments such as telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, and specialized industries, which are served by the company.

Segments Overview:

The global conductive silver paste market is segmented the type, base resin, product, grade, and application.

By Type,

Polymer Type

Sintering Type

The sintering type segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period owing to their high usage in manufacturing of printing circuit boards, solar cells, and capacitors, among others.

By Base Resin,

Epoxy

Polyamide

The polyamide segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of over USD 3,000 million from 2022 to 2027. The epoxy segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to its electrically conductive property.

By Product,

Front Side

Back Side

The back side segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 5,000 million by 2023, owing to its high adoption in certain applications. The front side segment is also expected to witness considerable growth owing to its higher efficiency and a wider processing window.

By Grade,

Analytical

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

The industrial segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 70% in 2021 owing to its high usage in the automotive and electronics industry. The pharmaceutical and analytical segments are also expected to experience lucrative growth over the projected period.

By Application,

Optoelectronic Devices

Automobile Lighting

Integrated Circuits

Screen Printing

Solar Cells

Others

The integrated circuits segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 30% in 2021, as silver paste has good electrical conductivity and hence is increasingly being used for the manufacturing of integrated circuits. The automobile lighting segment holds an opportunity of over USD 1,500 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising production of automobiles globally.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Conductive silver paste market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 7.7% over the projected period owing to presence of countries, such as India, China, and Japan, which have large automobile industries. The North America and Europe region are also expected to witness significant growth rates.

The global Conductive silver paste market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global conductive silver paste market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Industry Outlook: Application of conductive silver paste in Transparent electrode, Flexible printing, Material consumption of conductive silver paste for various applications, and Business Models, Nano-powder based conductive silver paste for high temperature applications

The global Conductive silver paste market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Conductive silver paste Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Conductive silver paste Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Conductive silver paste Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Conductive silver paste Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Conductive silver paste Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Conductive silver paste Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Conductive silver paste Market?

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

