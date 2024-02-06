Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Unlocking Niches Understanding the Importance of Market Segmentation

The latest research report, “Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Ultraviolet disinfection means killing or rendering harmful microorganisms in a dedicated environment. These microorganisms can range from bacteria and viruses to algae and protozoa. UV disinfection is used in air and water purification, sewage treatment, protection of food and beverages, and many other disinfection and sterilization applications. A major advantage of UV disinfection equipment is that it is capable of disinfecting water faster than chlorine without cumbersome retention tanks and harmful chemicals. UV disinfection equipment are also extremely cost efficient.

Market Overview:

This research report provides valuable insights into the current market situation. It scrutinizes prominent industry players, presenting details on their product specifications, pricing analysis, sales figures, market share, and raw material suppliers. Moreover, the report highlights the principal market trends and drivers, giving a holistic overview of the entire landscape.

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

The report delves into the factors driving the growth of the Market. A comprehensive analysis of market drivers includes the surging demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the relentless march of industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector.

Awareness among consumers and governments about health hazards of conventional chemical-based disinfectants is the key driver for the market. In addition, time taken by UV disinfection equipment for a water tank is 10 seconds compared to chlorine-based disinfectant which takes 20 seconds for complete treatment of a water tank. Moreover, fast action, easy installation, low maintenance, and lower operating cost are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. This equipment is also preferable due to their environmentally friendly functioning. Rise in growth of healthcare and chemical industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market. In addition, growing demand for UV-C led lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, factors such as low cost of conventional disinfectants as compared to UV lights are expected to hinder the growth of this market. In addition, Rise in growth of healthcare and chemical industry and growing adoption of far-UVC lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in ultraviolet disinfection equipment market.

This market is segmented into end use industry, application, component, marketing channel, and region. Depending on end-use industry, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. As per application, it is segregated into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bio terror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. Based on component, it classified into UV lamp, quartz sleeve, controller unit, reactor chamber, and others.

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

The major key players operating in the UV disinfection equipment industry include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc, Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation. Other players operating in this market include UV-Technik, Ceasa, Lit Company, Alfaa UV, and Hitech Ultraviolet.

Covid-19 Analysis:

– The demand for UV disinfection equipment from the food and beverages industry is expected to surge during the COVID-19 outbreak for liquid sweetener disinfection, chlorine and ozone destruction, and surface disinfection.

– The demand for UV disinfection system from the healthcare industry is expected to surge during the pandemic due to growing need for surface disinfection in hospitals.

– The demand for UV disinfection equipment from commercial institutions is expected to surge post lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This is due to implementation of hygienic practices at offices and adoption of UV disinfection systems for surface sterilization.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

The market research report closely monitors the performance of companies in the market. It provides strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situation during the forecast period. The report also examines key players, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, trending innovations, and business policies.

Major Segments of the market:

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application. Each segment provides information about production and consumption during the forecast period, aiding in the identification of key factors that contribute to market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By End-Use Industry

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– By Component

– UV Lamp

– Controller Unit

– Quartz Sleeve

– Reactor Chamber

– Others

– By Application

– Water Treatment

o Municipality Water Treatment

o Residential Water Treatment

o Commercial Water Treatment

– Waste Water Treatment

– Air Treatment

o Health Facilities

o Residential and Commercial

o Bio-Terror agents

– Food & Beverage Disinfection

– Surface Disinfection

– By Marketing Channel

– Direct Marketing

– Indirect Marketing

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

