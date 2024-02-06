Polymer Emulsion Market Segmentation, Forecasting and A Comprehensive Study Through 2032

The recent “Polymer Emulsion Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Polymer Emulsion Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Polymer Emulsion Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The global Polymer Emulsion market held a market value of USD 32,166.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 57,500.7 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately, 21,850.8 thousand metric tonnes of Polymer Emulsion were sold in 2021.

Polymer Emulsion are used for manufacturing of inks, adhesives, paints, drug delivery systems, coatings, cosmetics, films, gloves, and floor polish, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for paints & coatings and rapid rise in paper & paperboards markets. Furthermore, growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, volatile and high cost of raw materials are also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions

Bio-based polymer emulsions demand is increasing owing to the rising awareness regarding eco-friendly and sustainable products. Also, growing demand for high-performance & durable biopolymers coupled with the rising government regulations & environmental concerns for reducing the dependency on the synthetic chemicals, which are negatively hampering the environment. Hence, the growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions is also estimated to boost the market growth during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Polymer Emulsion market include Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Synthomer Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Toyobo Co., Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Trinseo, Wacker Chemie AG, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is near about 30%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, Arkema invested in the construction of a brand-new powder coating resins lab in Cary, N.C., the company’s headquarters for coating resins. The facility is expected to begin operations by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Segments Overview:

The global Polymer Emulsion market is segmented into technology, monomer base, applications, and end user.

By Technology,

Dry (Isolated)

Liquid

The liquid segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.1% over the projected period owing to the rising demand for liquid form polymer emulsions, which are used in paints and adhesives, among others.

By Monomer Base

Styrene-butadienes

Pure Acrylic

Styrene- Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Copolymers

Pure Vinyl acetate

Vinyl- Acrylic

Others

The pure acrylic segment is expected to account for the highest share of over 15% in 2021 owing to its rising usage for in various industries due to its good durability. The styrene acrylic segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 5,000 million by 2023 because it offers good film strength.

By Applications,

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealant

Nonwovens

Paper

Print & Packaging

Construction

Textiles

Others

The adhesives and sealants segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of around 9% over the projected period owing to the growing adhesives and sealants segment. The paints and coatings segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 7,500 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the high usage of polymer emulsions for manufacturing paints. Furthermore, the construction segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 5,000 million by 2027 owing to the rising demand for biopolymer emulsions in the industry.

By End User,

Automotive

Buildings

Retail & Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Others

The automotive segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.8% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automotive paints. The buildings segment is estimated to cross a market value of USD 15,000 million by 2025 owing to the tremendously growing construction industry.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Polymer Emulsion market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to the increasing production as well as sales of automobiles in the region. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, as of 2017, in China, the production of vehicles increased by 3.19% from the previous year and reached to 29,015,434.

The global Polymer Emulsion market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Polymer Emulsion market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Global Chlorinated Polyolefins Market Overview, Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million & Metric Tonnes): By Substrate – Polypropylene (PP) Chlorinated Polyolefin, Polyethylene (PE) Chlorinated Polyolefin, TPO Chlorinated Polyolefin, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Chlorinated Polyolefin; By Type – Water-borne Chlorinated Polyolefin, Solvent-borne Chlorinated Polyolefin, Toulene, Xylene; By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

Industry Outlook: Properties of Chlorinated Polyolefin; Global Polymer Emulsion Capacity Overview, 2020 Top Production Markets, Top Consumption Markets

The global Polymer Emulsion market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Polymer Emulsion Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

