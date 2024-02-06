North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market Competitiveness, Forecasting and Insights for the Next Decade

The recent “North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The North America liquid calcium chloride market held a market value of USD 652.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 935.2 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market volume accounted in 2021 is 4,847 kilo tonnes.

The liquid calcium chloride is one of the widely used salts all around the world. Owing to the benefits of this salt, such as its versatility and flexibility, the compound is prominently used for industries, residential, as well as commercial purposes.

The liquid calcium chloride industry is boosting owing to the rising calcium chloride predominantly in construction industries. In addition to that, the surging use of calcium chloride in agricultural sector is boosting the growth rate of the liquid calcium chloride industry in North American region.

On the other hand, during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, there occurred a disruption of supply chain in the industry. However, with the rising concentration of market players and fueling strategic activities are set to create opportunities in the near future.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing consumption of calcium chloride in construction industry

The rising utilization of calcium chloride in the construction sector is fueling the growth rate of the market for liquid calcium chloride in the North American region. Calcium chloride is first mixed with concrete water, followed by addition to the mixture of cement and sand. By doing this, the calcium chloride has a hastening role in the construction of such concretes. It augments the foundation of the concrete, while keeping the moisture content in check. Thus, such rise in usage fuels the growth rate of the market.

Increasing use of the calcium chloride in the agriculture sector

The dearth of calcium chloride in vegetables and fruit bearing plants causes physiological disorders and decay in the plants. Research suggests using liquid calcium chloride pre-harvest offers supplemental growth as well as delays the aging process of the same. Pre-harvest sprays of calcium chloride can surge the peach size and improve the shelf life. Thus, end users of agriculture industry are heavily investing in liquid calcium chloride to gain a competitive edge over the other players in their respective industries.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the North America liquid calcium chloride market are Nedmag B.V., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Ward Chemical Ltd., Tiger Calcium, Solvay, TETRA Technologies, Inc., Zirax Limited, Hill Brothers Chemical Co., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Keg River, and others.

The top market players are involved in product launches, agreements, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures. For instance, in August 2020, Nedmag was certified for the ISO 22000 standard for its CaCl? Food. The FSSC 22000 certificate gives customers even more certainty that CaCl? food meets the strictest requirements for guaranteeing food safety.

Segments Overview:

The North America liquid calcium chloride market is segmented into type and application.

By Type,

<30%

30-35%

35-38%

Others

The 30 to 35% segment held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021.

By Application,

Concrete Accelerator

Animal Feed

Dust Control

Deicers

Oil & Gas

Tire Ballast

Fertilizer

Others

The animal feed segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 100 million revenue by 2026. Moreover, the deicers segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 6.47% over the forecast period. The oil and gas segment is likely to hold an opportunity of more than USD 45 million during 2021 to 2027.

Regional Overview

The North America liquid calcium chloride industry is divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. market for liquid calcium chloride is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period.

The increasing strategic activities is subject to growth of the industry. For instance, in January 2021, Zirax, a manufacturer of specialized chemical products, signed a major contract for the supply of calcium chloride from Russia to the US market in the amount of 10,000 tons of product in consumer packaging. In addition to that, in September 2020, Zirax signed a major contract for the supply of granulated calcium chloride to the US market for subsequent sales through retail chains in North America.

The North America liquid calcium chloride market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the North America liquid calcium chloride market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of liquid calcium chlorides

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in liquid calcium chlorides, cost analysis of liquid calcium chlorides, Unit Cost Analysis of liquid calcium chlorides, Component Cost Analysis

The North America liquid calcium chloride market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the North America liquid calcium chloride Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the North America liquid calcium chloride market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the North America liquid calcium chloride market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the North America liquid calcium chloride market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the North America liquid calcium chloride market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the North America liquid calcium chloride market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the North America liquid calcium chloride market?

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

