Global Fluoropolymers Market Dynamics, Forecasting and Insights for the Next 10 Years

The report on the “Fluoropolymers Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Fluoropolymers Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The global fluoropolymers market held a market value of USD 7,588.0 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,196.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the projected period. The market volume was about 356,660.1 tons in 2020 and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Fluoropolymers are fluorocarbon-based polymers containing multiple carbon-fluorine bonds. They are highly resistant to acids, bases, and solvents. The growing application of fluoropolymer in the industry along with increasing spending on construction activities & infrastructural development projects are expected to boost market growth.

However, the high cost of fluoropolymer as compared to conventional material coupled with environmental sustainability is estimated to hinder the market growth. The market experienced a negative impact during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies of the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industry was shut down due to lockdowns.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global fluoropolymers market include 3M, Arkema Group, Asahi Glass Co, Ltd, Daikin Industries, Ltd, Dongyue Group, DowDupont, Inc., Ensinger Inc, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Halopolymer, OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., Hubei Everflon Polymer CO., Ltd., Itaflon Srl, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd., Juhua Group Corporation, Kureha Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited, Polyfluor Plastics bv, Saint-Gobain S.A., Shandong Hengyi New Material Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., The Chemours Chenguang Fluoromaterials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., among others.

The cumulative market share of the five major players is near about 68%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2021, Arkema acquired Agiplast, a company specializing in the regeneration of high-performance polymers, especially specialty polyamides and fluoropolymers.

Growth Influencers:

Growing application of fluoropolymer in the automotive industry

Fluoropolymers are used in the automotive industry in various parts of the engine of a vehicle for improving its durability and performance. Fluoropolymer tubing also seals and protects parts from dangerous chemicals and high temperatures which can affect an engine?s ability to function. Furthermore, trends in the automotive industry, such as emission-free mobility, fuel efficiency, and connected vehicles are also anticipated to boost the market growth.

Increasing spending on construction activities and infrastructural development projects

Fluoropolymers are used in construction activities and infrastructural development projects owing to their low surface tension. The films manufactured using fluoropolymers are self-cleaning and need only rain to wash away accumulated dirt. Its numerous properties make leads to its popularity as highly durable protective coatings for a range of architectural coating formulations. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, in the United States, as of June 2021, the construction spending was USD 1,552,200 million. Therefore, increasing spending on construction activities and infrastructural development projects is expected to fuel market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global fluoropolymers market is segmented based on the type, form, application, and end-user industry.

By Type

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene

Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene (FEP)

Fluoroelastomers

Perfluoroalkoxy alkanes (PFA)

Ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE)

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinyl Formal (PVF)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Others

The polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) segment held the largest volume share of around 46% in 2020. This is owing to its thermal and chemical resistance, high electrical insulation, and very low coefficient of friction. The ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 5.8% by volume and the fluorinated ethylene-propylene (FEP) is expected to hold a market volume of about 40,695.3 tons by 2027.

By Form

Dispersion

Granular

Powder

The granular segment held the largest market share of about 70% owing to the high demand for fluoropolymers in granular form. The powder segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in terms of both value and volume.

By Application

Additives

Film

Membrane

Pipe

Roofing

Sheet

Tube

Others

The sheet segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.3% in terms of value and 4.8% in terms of volume. This is because of the increasing demand for fluoropolymer films in the construction and automotive industry. The membrane segment is expected to hold a volume of 16,156.5 tons by 2025.

By End-User Industry

Transportation Equipment

Automotive Vehicles

Aerospace

Others

Electrical and Electronics

Wire and Cable

Batteries

Others

Construction

Industrial Equipment

Chemical and Pharmaceutical Equipment

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Other Industrial Process

Household

Medical Equipment

Others

The industrial equipment segment held the largest market share of about 50% owing to the rising use of fluoropolymers in filtration membranes, flue gas heat exchangers, pharmaceutical processing equipment, and coatings. The medical equipment segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Within the transportation equipment, the automotive vehicles segment is estimated to hold a market volume of about 29,938.4 tons by 2027.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global fluoropolymers market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest volume contributor and surpass about 200,000 tons by 2024 owing to the rapidly growing construction and automotive sectors, especially in India, Indonesia, and China owing to the supportive regulations for promoting investments in the industries. The North American region is expected to be the second-largest volume contributor.

The global fluoropolymers market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Fluoropolymers market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Fluoropolymers market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Fluoropolymers Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

