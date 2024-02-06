Taipei Zoo hikes ticket prices for 1st time in 27 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo will be allowed to hike its entry prices for the first time since 1997, the Taipei City Government said Tuesday (Feb. 6).

The fare for non-residents will rise to NT$100 (US$3.19) from NT$60, with Taipei City residents paying NT$60 and special ticket prices set at NT$50, the Liberty Times reported. However, the increases will take effect on April 1, after the Lunar New Year holidays, while visitors aged 12 or younger will still be admitted free of charge.

The emerging awareness of animal welfare resulted in rising operating costs, according to Taipei Zoo Director Chen Yi-tsung (諶亦聰). He said the estimated extra income of NT$41 million will be used to improve the living environment.

Part of the budget will also help fund the celebrations for the institution’s 110th anniversary in October, zoo management said. The Taipei Zoo moved to its present location in Wenshan District in 1986.