Travel advice for Taiwan's drivers over Lunar New Year period

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Freeway Bureau will roll out measures to relieve congestion over the Lunar New Year period, including toll-free travel during certain times, as the number of cars on the road is expected to spike.

The seven-day holiday period will begin on Thursday (Feb. 8), and the heaviest highway traffic is expected on Sunday and Monday. The transport ministry said the increase in traffic is mainly due to return trips home or tourism.

Those headed southbound on Taiwan’s highways can expect the heaviest congestion on Saturday, while Friday and Sunday will also see increased traffic. Those heading south on either of those three days are advised to begin their journey before 6 a.m. or after 12 p.m.

Northbound traffic can expect heavy congestion between Feb. 11 and Feb. 14, peaking on Feb. 13. To encourage south and northbound traffic to get on the road early, all tolls will be waived between midnight and 5 a.m. beginning Thursday until Feb. 14.



A full list of traffic control measures over the Lunar New Year holiday period. (Ministry of Transport and Communications image)

Multiple entry and exit ramps onto Provincial Highway 61 (which serves as an alternative to National Highway 1 leaving Taipei) will be closed to improve traffic flow. Motorists are advised to take this into account when planning their route.

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, those traveling to Yilan from Taipei on National Highway 5 are advised to leave before 5 a.m. or after 5 p.m. to avoid peak traffic. On Tuesday and Wednesday, motorists are advised to depart before 9 a.m.

For a full list of traffic control measures, exit and entry ramp closures, and toll waivers, please see the Freeway Bureau chart above or click here for the Chinese version.



Operators monitor traffic in the Freeway Bureau's northern control center on Tuesday. (CNA photo)