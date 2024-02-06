Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Travel advice for Taiwan's drivers over Lunar New Year period

Freeways Bureau announces toll waivers, travel warnings ahead of holiday

  523
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/06 14:24
Heavy traffic is pictured on National Highway 1 in this file photo. (CNA photo)

Heavy traffic is pictured on National Highway 1 in this file photo. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Freeway Bureau will roll out measures to relieve congestion over the Lunar New Year period, including toll-free travel during certain times, as the number of cars on the road is expected to spike.

The seven-day holiday period will begin on Thursday (Feb. 8), and the heaviest highway traffic is expected on Sunday and Monday. The transport ministry said the increase in traffic is mainly due to return trips home or tourism.

Those headed southbound on Taiwan’s highways can expect the heaviest congestion on Saturday, while Friday and Sunday will also see increased traffic. Those heading south on either of those three days are advised to begin their journey before 6 a.m. or after 12 p.m.

Northbound traffic can expect heavy congestion between Feb. 11 and Feb. 14, peaking on Feb. 13. To encourage south and northbound traffic to get on the road early, all tolls will be waived between midnight and 5 a.m. beginning Thursday until Feb. 14.

Travel advice for Taiwan's drivers over Lunar New Year period
A full list of traffic control measures over the Lunar New Year holiday period. (Ministry of Transport and Communications image)

Multiple entry and exit ramps onto Provincial Highway 61 (which serves as an alternative to National Highway 1 leaving Taipei) will be closed to improve traffic flow. Motorists are advised to take this into account when planning their route.

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, those traveling to Yilan from Taipei on National Highway 5 are advised to leave before 5 a.m. or after 5 p.m. to avoid peak traffic. On Tuesday and Wednesday, motorists are advised to depart before 9 a.m.

For a full list of traffic control measures, exit and entry ramp closures, and toll waivers, please see the Freeway Bureau chart above or click here for the Chinese version.

Travel advice for Taiwan's drivers over Lunar New Year period
Operators monitor traffic in the Freeway Bureau's northern control center on Tuesday. (CNA photo)
Lunar New Year
Chinese New Year
Spring Festival
LNY holiday
CNY holiday
Taiwan Freeway Bureau
Ministry of Transport and Communications
Traffic warnings

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan man pulls emergency train break after missing his station
Taiwan man pulls emergency train break after missing his station
2024/02/05 18:06
Chiayi City’s Humei Night Market reopens in time for Lunar New Year
Chiayi City’s Humei Night Market reopens in time for Lunar New Year
2024/02/05 17:18
Lunar New Year's Day forecasted to dip to 7 C in north Taiwan
Lunar New Year's Day forecasted to dip to 7 C in north Taiwan
2024/02/05 15:52
Taipei police conduct 2-week Lunar New Year safety campaign
Taipei police conduct 2-week Lunar New Year safety campaign
2024/02/04 16:12
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
2024/02/02 15:06