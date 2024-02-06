Taiwan sends conscripts to top tech companies for alternative military service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Conscripts with at least a master’s degree will be able to register for alternative military service at 400 companies, including technology leaders such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the Ministry of Interior (MOI) said Tuesday (Feb. 6).

Registration opened on Jan. 16 and will continue until June 25 on the Research and Development Substitute Service website, per CNA. Since the system began in 2008, more than 50,000 individuals completed their alternative service at 1,600 participating companies and institutions.

In addition to the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, the list of businesses also included MediaTek Inc., AUO Corp., and defense specialist National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). Research bodies such as Academia Sinica and institutes at National Taiwan University (NTU) and National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) also participated in the program.

The substitute service produced an annual value of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.19 billion) for the organizations involved. In addition, up to 70% of the conscripts chose to remain at the same places once their substitute services were completed, the MOI said.

With the lengthening of compulsory military service from four months to 12 months coming into effect this year, the MOI will eventually stop recruiting conscripts born in 2005 or later for research and development programs. However, those born before 2005 will still be welcome.