U.S. Enterprise Mobility Management Market CAGR of 26.8%, Size Symphony Future-Proofing Your Business for Ongoing Success

The U.S. enterprise mobility management market size was valued at $7.36 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $48.53 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027. Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) refers to a set of individuals, procedures and technology that concentrates on managing the mobile equipment, mobile computing solutions and more in business context. Furthermore, emergence of enterprise mobility management services has served the major challenge faced by many modern enterprises, where they have encountered difficulties in embracing secure information technology incorporation. Besides this, there has been a rapid growth in the incorporation of EMM services across different sectors to construct more proficient as well as advanced devices that permit flexible workforce.

Market Overview:

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

Upsurge in data and mobile devices in the U.S. and growing internet penetration and usage are the major factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, dramatic shift of several applications to cloud and ease of access via mobile equipment has encouraged enterprises to enhance their capacity for real time decisions making through EMM fuels the growth of the market. However, high deployment cost and various risk associated with use of personal device hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in adoption of cloud-based technology in EMM and increasing BYOD trends in the U.S. is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.

The on-premise segment is expected to garner significant share during the forecast period. The major factors that drive the adoption of solution in enterprise mobility management market include growing adoption of on-premise based enterprise mobility management software by organization to secure their sensitive data of the organization. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rapid adoption of this services by various IT & telecom industry to increase their security.

By component, the U.S. enterprise mobility management market was led by the solution segment in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The major factors that drive the adoption of enterprise mobility management software include continuous increase in EMM software various industries such as BFSI, IT and others to secure their growing data. However, the service segment is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period, owing to growing need among the end user of the EMM software to increase the efficiency of the software and to improve their security.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the U.S. enterprise mobility management market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers in the U.S. enterprise mobility management market.

Segment review

The U.S. enterprise mobility management market is segmented in terms of component, deployment model, device type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. As per component, the market is segmented into solution, service and connectivity technology. In terms of solutions, the market is further segmented into mobile content management, mobile application management, mobile device management, mobile identity management, and others. The service is further bifurcated into professional service and managed service. In terms of connectivity, the market is further bifurcated into cellular technology, wired, Wi-Fi, WPAN, and others. As per deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on the enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The device types considered under the scope of the study include smartphones, tablets, and laptops. As per industry vertical the market is bifurcated into BFSI, healthcare, government & public sector, IT & telecom, retail, education, energy & utilities and others.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. enterprise mobility management market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the U.S. enterprise mobility management market trends.

– The quantitative analysis of the U.S. enterprise mobility management market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Major Segments of the market:

Top impacting factors

Increasing BYOD trend

Following the bring your own device’ trend, most of the companies allow employee owned smartphones or tablets to be used at work. This movement renders significant productivity, convenience and cost benefits, but at the same time, it also leads to serious challenges for IT administrators. Employees often avoid corporate security policies and it is not possible for the organization to install and manage security software on every mobile device. The enterprises demand in-depth internal security monitoring solutions that detect issues and retrieve information from any device on the network. A 24/7 monitoring of enterprise airspace and network is demanded by most of the organizations. AirWatch’ provides a flexible model for asset management, distributing applications and content in a secured way.

Increase in number of internet users

The customer base for online banking is on a rise owing to the growth in internet penetration and mobile apps globally. In addition, these online banks can easily manage large customer databases with fewer space and employee requirement. With the increased usage of mobile internet in the present time, Consumers prefer to operate their bank accounts via smartphones, which prove to be a convenient and quick way of account handling, thus acting as a major driver. The improvement in bank websites and mobile banking applications, making it interactive and user-friendly, has caused consumers to shift from traditional banking to new and modernized online banking methods.

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

o Mobile Content Management (MCM)

o Mobile Application Management (MAM)

o Mobile Device Management (MDM)

o Mobile Identity Management

o Others

– Service

o Professional Service

o Managed Service

– Connectivity Technology

o Wired

o Cellular Technology

o Wi-Fi

o WPAN

o Others

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Device Type

– Laptop

– Tablet

– Smartphones

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Government & Public Sector

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Education

– Energy & Utilities

– Others

