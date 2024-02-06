Harvesting Robot Market Analysis, Uncovering Promising Growth Opportunities

The recent “Harvesting Robot Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Harvesting Robot Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Harvesting Robot Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The global harvesting robot market held a market value of USD 512.4 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,827.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.9% during the projected period.

Harvesting robots are meant for picking fruits automatically under certain environmental conditions. Growing demand for food security and gradually increasing awareness regarding smart agriculture are expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing requirement for high productivity from existing farm areas coupled with the use of real-time multimodal robot systems in the field is anticipated to boost the market growth.

However, the inefficiency of harvesting robots is anticipated to restrain the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth, as major players in the market reported a slight decline in their sales of harvesting robots

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for food security

Food security is measuring the availability of food and individuals? ability to access it. Demand for food security is increasing and with it, demand for automation in the agriculture sector and its various stages is also rising. One of these stages is harvesting. Rising demand for automation in the sector is also expected to drive market growth. The rapid increase in the global population has led researchers and scientists to work out ways for ensuring food security.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global harvesting robot market include Agrobot, CERESCON B.V., Abundant Robotics Inc., Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Energid Technologies Corporation, FFRobotics, Four Growers, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd, HARVEST CROO, Harvest Automation, Metomotion, Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc., and Root AI, Inc., among others.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2020, Kubota, a Japan-based company invested in the U.S.-based agriculture technology startup Abundant Robotics, Inc. for contributing to labor-saving and efficiency improvement in farming in the U.S. and Canada.

Segments Overview:

The global harvesting robot market is segmented based on the robot type, harvesting robot, and application.

By Robot Type

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully-Autonomous Robots

The semi-autonomous robots segment held the largest market share owing to its rising demand, especially in developing nations. The fully autonomous robots are expected to grow at the fastest rate of 20.6% during the forecast period.

By Harvesting Type

Fruit Harvesting

Vegetable Harvesting

Grain Harvesting

Others

Fruit harvesting is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 20.7% owing to the rising demand for fruits for businesses such as syrups, juices, and jellies, among others. The grain harvesting segment is anticipated to surpass USD 259.8 Million in 2027.

By Application

Outdoor Agriculture

Greenhouse Agriculture

The outdoor agriculture segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the widespread outdoor agriculture sector. The greenhouse agriculture segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increasing setup of greenhouses globally.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global harvesting robot market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America.

The European region held the largest market share of around 40% owing to the rising number of farmers demanding harvesting robots in the region.

The North American region held the second largest market share owing to a well-established agricultural sector in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 23.4% owing to the slowly growing demand for automation and adoption of advanced technologies, such as harvesting robots in countries such as Japan, India, China, and Australia, among others.

The global harvesting robot market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Harvesting robot market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Harvesting robot market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Harvesting robot Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Harvesting robot Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Harvesting robot Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Harvesting robot Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Harvesting robot Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Harvesting robot Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Harvesting robot Market?

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

