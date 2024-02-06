Ceramic Fiber Market Trends, A Comprehensive Study Reveals Exciting Future Prospects

The recent “Ceramic Fiber Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “Ceramic Fiber Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Global Ceramic Fiber Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The global Ceramic Fiber market held a market value of USD 1,737.7 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,973.7 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, around 3,009.9 metric tons of ceramic fiber was sold.

Ceramic fibers are small-dimension thread or filament consisting of a ceramic material, such as silica and alumina, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials and durability issue are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications

Ceramic fiber has lower thermal conductivity and also has the ability to tolerate at high temperature. Products made using ceramic fiber are used as insulation materials in applications requiring energy conservation and high heat containment. These products can be in the form of bulk fibers, blanket, paper, boards, modules, textile, and paper, among others. Growing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications are expected to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Ceramic Fiber market include 3M Co., Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd., FibreCast Inc., NUTEC Group, Rath AG, General Insulation Europe Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Lewco Specialty Products, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Unifrax LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials, NGP Industries Limited, Thermal Products Company, Inc., and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the twelve major players is more than 45%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, 3M announced the release of its Nextel 312 ceramic fibers and textiles from the export license requirements under the U.S. commerce control list, export control classification number 1C010c.

Segments Overview:

The global Ceramic Fiber market is segmented into product, material, form, thickness, application, distribution channel, and industry.

By Product,

Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES)

Others

The refractory ceramic fiber (RCF) segment is expected to surpass a market volume of USD 1,600 million by 2027 owing to the increasing construction activities and rising demand for durable, flexible, & lightweight materials. The alkaline earth silicate (AES) segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.88% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of AES as a substitute to RCF.

By Material,

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Others

The non-metallic segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 50% owing to owing to the rising demand for ceramic fiber for various applications. The metallic segment?s volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% over the projected period.

By Form,

Blankets

Boards

Paper

Textiles

Modules

Insulating Firebrick

ITC Coatings

Felts

Bulk

Vacuum

Other Forms

The modules segment is expected to account for a market volume of approximately 75% of the blanket segment?s volume in 2021 and this share is estimated to reach approximately 81% by 2030. This share is owing to the design compatibility as well as adaptability of modules at various temperature arrays. The insulating firebrick segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period owing to their ability to withstand high temperatures. The vacuum segment is estimated to account for a market volume of 99.6 metric ton by 2030.

By Thickness,

1.5mm

2mm

3mm

5mm

6mm

Others

The 2mm segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of 10.67% owing to its applications in petrochemical heaters and metallurgical ovens, among others. 2mm and 3mm segment?s contribute to more than 60% of the revenue in 2021.

By Application,

Heat Exchangers

Hot Gas filters

Rocket Nozzles

Wrapping Insulations

High temperature gasketing

Expansion joint seals

Glass furnace crown insulation

Nuclear insulations

Thermal reactor insulation

Pressure and cryogenic vessel fire protection

High temperature filtration

Others

The heat exchangers segment is anticipated to account for a largest market share of over 15% owing to increasing demand of ceramic fibers for manufacturing heat exchangers. The high temperature filtration segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 8.99% owing to various players operating in this segment. The expansion joint seals segment is estimated to account for a market volume of 300 metric tons by 2030. Similarly, the glass furnace crown insulation segment is expected to hold a market size of USD 168 million by 2028.

By Distribution Channel,

Manufacturers

Distributors

The manufacturers segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of many players in the ceramic fibers market. These manufacturers include 3M, NUTEC Group, and Rath AG, among others.

By Industry,

Automotive & Gas

Refining

Iron & Steel

Power Generation

Aluminium & Silica

Petrochemical

Others

The refining segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 20% owing to increasing usage of ceramic fibers in boilers and furnaces for petrochemical production and crude refining. The power generation segment?s volume is expected to account for a growth rate of 10.83% owing to presence of various players in the market. The aluminium and silica segment is estimated to account for a market size of USD 160 million by 2028.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Ceramic Fiber market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of over 45% owing to the rising awareness regarding environmental protection by regulatory bodies, such as REACH and EPA. Furthermore, growing infrastructural development activities are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Europe region is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.97% owing to the rapid technological advacements and increasing demand for low cost and lightweight materials. Moreover, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to boost the market growth.

The global Ceramic Fiber market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Ceramic Fiber market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Ceramic Fiber market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Ceramic Fiber Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Ceramic Fiber Market?

