U.S. Video Analytics Market CAGR of 20.7%, Maturity Future-Proofing Your Business with Comprehensive Analysis | Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision

The latest research report, “U.S. Video Analytics Market ”, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

The U.S. video analytics market size was valued at $ 1,608.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $ 7,165.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2027. Video analytics is a computerized processing and automatic analysis of the video content generated, collected, or monitored during video surveillance. A large volume of video data is produced through video surveillance in industries, city surveillance, and through social media and sites. It automates video surveillance process by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and efficient service delivery.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1179

Market Overview:

This research report provides valuable insights into the current market situation, drawing information and analysis from various sources. It scrutinizes prominent industry players, presenting details on their product specifications, pricing analysis, sales figures, market share, and raw material suppliers. Moreover, the report highlights the principal market trends and drivers, giving a holistic overview of the entire landscape.

Unveiling the Significant Growth Factors:

The report delves into the intricate tapestry of factors driving the growth of the Market. A comprehensive analysis of market drivers includes the surging demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the relentless march of industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. These factors, among others, contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

Market Performance of Leading Companies:

The market research report closely monitors the performance of companies in the market. It provides strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situation during the forecast period. The report also examines key players, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, trending innovations, and business policies.

Rise in need for video surveillance drives the demand for video analytics across numerous industries such as government & public sector, BFSI, retail, airports, manufacturing, and others. Also, infeasibility of surveillance professionals to manually track & detect suspicious incidents from large number of video data produced, growth in concerns over safety & security, and need to obtain actionable insights from huge amount of video data generated from multiple video sources are the factors that fuel the video analytics market growth during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1179

By component, the video analytics software segment dominated the overall market in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Also, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate due to increase in adoption of digital technologies across various industries and need to provide enhanced services.

By deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate in the U.S. video analytics market forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to low investment, ease of use, and less maintenance cost.

The retail sector dominated the overall video analytics market share in 2019 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this sector is mainly attributed to the increase in need to monitor consumer behavior, buying criteria, the pattern of product selection, and the time a consumer spends on particular sections in the retail industry. In addition, rise in requirement of solutions for customer engagement, queue management, loss prevention, and store optimization drives the need of video analytics in the retail industry.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the video analytics market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the U.S. market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

? This study presents the analytical depiction of the U.S. video analytics market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

? A detailed analysis of the video analytics market size and segments measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market.

? The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

? The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

? Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the video analytics industry.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1179

Major Segments of the market:

The research report includes specific market segments based on region (country), manufacturers, type, and application. Each segment provides information about production and consumption during the forecast period, aiding in the identification of key factors that contribute to market growth.

Segment review

The U.S. video analytics market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, and application. By component, the market is classified into software and services. By deployment, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By application, the market is divided into retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, government, manufacturing, mining, and others

The U.S. video analytics market is dominated by key players such as AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Quognify, and others.

Top impacting factors

The top impacting factors for U.S. video analytics market include increase in demand for IP-based security cameras, growth in concern over public safety and security, and increase in volume of unstructured video data. In addition, use of advanced technologies such as AI & machine learning with video analytics, need of edge-based analytics to recognize and profile applications, and growth in requirement of business intelligence and insights are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1179

Increase in demand for IP-based security cameras

In the recent years, video management system is experiencing an augmented trend of IP-based surveillance systems, high-resolution IP cameras, and network video recorder (NVR). Increase in IP infrastructure, rise in tele density, and the demand for remote access drive the growth of IP-based security. Thus, video analytics market vendors are expanding their product portfolios offering integrated video analytics features with IP-based security cameras. For instance, IP-based cameras offered by Cisco are used for video surveillance. It is equipped with 2.1 megapixel, high-definition cameras that produce video streams in full 1080p resolution.

The benefits of IP-based security cameras along with video analytics include remote accessibility, smart data capture, detecting blocked emergency exits or queue notifications, intrusion detection, crowd management, and facial recognition. Nowadays, the retail industry has implemented IP-based security cameras to capture behavior analytics with demographics. Thus, increase in deployment of IP-based security cameras across various business sectors propel the demand for video analytics solutions.

Increase in volume of unstructured video data

Extensive amount of unstructured video data is generated through various sources including various surveillance cameras. For instance, video surveillance cameras generate approximately more than 850 petabytes of video data per day. It is not feasible for surveillance professionals to track, supervise and analyze the high volume of such captured video footage manually. Further, digitalization and increase in internet penetration also helps in generating huge amount of data. Several industries such as retail, BFSI, energy & utilities, and healthcare and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and residential buildings have either installed or are planning to use cameras for security reasons. The implementation of video analytics has helped enterprises to track and monitor large chunks of video data including web videos, commercial video programs, and first-person social networking videos. This in turn drives the growth of the U.S. video analytics market.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1179

Growth in requirement of business intelligence and insights

Several industries are experiencing rapid transformation with the adoption of IoT, machine learning algorithms, artificial intelligence smart devices, and robotics. For instance, retailers use video surveillance for strolling recognition, footfall measurement, and behavior analysis. Thus, customer experience can be improved by the installation of video analytics. The implementation of video analytics can transform the overall production, distribution, and maintenance processes. Video analytics can be used for real time analytics, post event video management system (VMS) forensics, and on-demand analytics using the cloud. Internet of Recognition (IoR) is the recognition of an object through a single frame to many frames in a video, is considered to be the next step in the video analytics solutions.

Further, features such as automatic traffic counting & classification, applications in humanities research, and automatic video enhancement are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the video analytics market. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for IoT-based video insights by enterprises to deliver critical insights for various applications including predictive crime analytics, parking space analyzer, vehicle counter, geospatial visualization, direction controller, in smart cities, smart factories, and others. Thus, increase in demand for business intelligence &insights is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the U.S market.

‘Key Market Segments

By Component Type

Software

Services

o Professional Service

o Managed Services

Connectivity Technology

o Wired

o Cellular Technology

? 2G & 3G

? 4G+

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth

o Others

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1179

By Software Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Application

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Questions & Answers Market Research/Analysis Report Contains to your following:

What is the current size of the market and how is it expected to grow in the future?

What are the key drivers influencing market growth?

What are the major challenges or constraints faced by market participants?

What are the emerging trends and opportunities in the market?

Who are the major competitors in the market and what is their market share?

What are the key customer segments and their preferences within the market?

What are the regional or geographic trends and variations within the market?

What are the regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

What are the technological advancements or innovations shaping the market?

What are the pricing trends and strategies observed in the market?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness in reaching the target market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1179

Study Objectives:

Conduct a SWOT analysis to evaluate global manufacturers’ market competition.

Define, describe, and forecast the market based on type, application, and region.

Assess global and regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, constraints, and risks. Identify drivers and barriers to market growth.

Recognize high-growth categories for stakeholder analysis. Strategically analyze growth trends and submarket contributions.

Examine competitive developments like expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Create detailed growth profiles of key players and assess their expansion strategies.

Research Methodology:

Establish research goals, questions, and hypotheses.

Outline the research design, approach, data collection methods, and sampling strategy.

Detail data collection procedures, including primary and secondary sources, instruments, and data cleaning processes.

Explain data analysis methods, encompassing statistical tests and qualitative coding.

Address study limitations, biases, sources of error, and data constraints.

Consider ethical considerations, including informed consent, participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm.

Report Scope:

Offer comprehensive market segmentation and revenue estimates across verticals and regions.

Highlight key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for stakeholders.

Enhance stakeholders’ comprehension of competitors and bolster their business positioning.

Incorporate competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions in the competitive landscape section.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1179

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com