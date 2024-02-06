Tainan completes construction of revamped beach recreation area

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan City Government completed its New Ocean Paradise project on Monday (Feb. 5), opening the area to the public.

Subsidized by the Ministry of Transportation and Communication’s Tourism Administration, the new beach area is located on Tainan’s Gold Coast, just southwest of the city, per Liberty Times. It includes a trail, sand pits, washing facilities, seating, and more.

During his afternoon inspection, Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that Tainan’s Gold Coast is renowned for its sunset views resembling golden hues, and the Sikunshen Coastline is rich in cultural history, per CNA. With the completion of the New Ocean Paradise, Tainan aims to turn the area into a tourism and recreational destination, providing a friendly space for people to rest and relax, the mayor added.

Director of the Tainan Tourism Bureau, Lin Kuo-hua (林國華), said that the New Ocean Paradise project aims to create an environment for family outings on the beach, cycling, and kiting. The new 1.5-km-long beach trail connecting to the Shuangbo Bicycle Trail will allow cyclists to enjoy riding along the beach and among trees, he added.

Mayor Huang said he welcomes the public to visit the park and its facilities and hopes that people can appreciate and get to know Tainan’s stunning scenery.