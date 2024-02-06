Pilot for Taiwan's national carrier fined for sexually harassing colleagues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pilot for Taiwan’s national carrier China Airlines who sexually harassed two flight attendant colleagues has been ordered to pay NT$60,000 (US$1,913) to the victims.

The two flight attendants said that a pilot named Huang (黃) sexually harassed them while working in the Netherlands in 2022, and claimed NT$300,000 each in damages, per CNA. The court found Huang’s behavior constituted sexual harassment and ordered him to pay NT$30,000 to each of the victims.

The flight attendants said that they had no relationship with Huang outside work, and did not have a close professional relationship. Despite this, the women said Huang verbally and sexually harassed them repeatedly while off duty at a restaurant.

Huang said one of the women had tried to tell him his behavior was unwelcomed, but believed the conversation was within the “normal limits of conversations between different sexes.” He said he later realized his mistake and apologized on a return flight to Taiwan.

The victims said their dignity had been greatly affected by Huang’s actions, causing them emotional distress. The court found the complaint was reasonable, and ordered Huang to pay the fine, though he can appeal the decision if he chooses.